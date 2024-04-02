Twitter
Meet man who turned idea into Rs 7700 crore company, owns property worth Rs…

The tale of Rikant Pitti serves as motivation for would-be business owners who think that success is attainable with outside investment. His story shows that with hard work, dedication, and the right idea, anyone can achieve success and build a business worth crores of rupees.

Ritik Raj

Updated : Apr 02, 2024, 06:14 AM IST

Image Source: X/@rikantpitti
The tale of Rikant Pitti serves as motivation for would-be business owners who think that success is attainable with outside investment. His story shows that with hard work, dedication, and the right idea, anyone can achieve success and build a business worth crores of rupees. His company, EaseMyTrip, has a market capitalisation of Rs 7700 crore as of April 2024 and generated a net profit of Rs 146.8 crore in FY-23. What makes Pitti's story even more remarkable is that he did not take any external funding to start his business. He began with a simple idea that eventually turned into EaseMyTrip, a travel agency that now values over Rs 7000 crore.

Pitti was still a student of engineering when he came up with the idea for his business. His father, a businessman, used to travel frequently, taking up to 15 to 20 flights every month. However, travel agents charged more than the online ticket price, leading Pitti to book tickets for his father to save money. He began booking tickets for friends and family as well and was soon approached by airlines when they noticed he was booking a substantial number of tickets.

Nishant Pitti, Rikant Pitti, and Prashant Pitti, three brothers, founded the business in 2008 with an emphasis on business-to-business-to-consumer (B2B2C). He realized that this could be a potential business opportunity and started Duke Travels, a travel agency. With an investment of just Rs 15 lakh and his brother's support, he launched EaseMyTrip from a one-bedroom apartment in East Delhi. Within a year, the company was selling more than 20,000 airline tickets daily, thanks to its "No Convenience Fee" and "Zero Hidden Charges" policy. By 2015, EaseMyTrip had achieved sales of Rs 1,500 crore.

The hard work and dedication of Rikant Pitti and his two brothers eventually paid off. Last month, Rikant purchased a commercial property in Sector 32, Gurgaon, for Rs 99.34 crore.

