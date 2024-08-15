Meet man who turned small tailoring shop into Rs 12930 crore company, now one of India’s richest persons, net worth is..

Under Razack’s leadership, Prestige Estates Projects has become a prominent name in the Indian real estate sector. With numerous ventures across residential, commercial, retail, and hospitality segments, the company has finished 285 projects and has 54 ongoing projects.

Self-made success stories are most inspirational as these people have seen both ups and downs in life, but their story culminates in great success. One such success story is of Irfan Razack, the chairman and managing director of Prestige Estates Projects who is one of India’s richest individuals.

Born in a business family, Razack’s father, Razack Sattar, founded the Prestige Group with a small fabric and tailoring shop in Bengaluru in 1950.

In another major milestone, the net worth of Irfan Razack and his family crossed $1 billion, due to a 60% rise in shares of Prestige Estates Projects. The company has carved itself as India’s largest listed property firm, only behind DLF. Renowned clients of Prestige properties include global brands like Apple, Caterpillar, Armani, and Louis Vuitton.

Despite his desire for retirement after selling his second real estate project in Bengaluru in 1990, Razack’s passion for entrepreneurship led him to turn Prestige Estates Projects into a real estate giant.

Presently, Prestige Estates Projects’ has ventured beyond Bengaluru to cities like Chennai, Kochi, Calicut, Hyderabad, and Mumbai. Targeting middle-class buyers, the company aims to grow its annual sales.

Razack’s younger brothers, Rezwan and Noaman, also contribute to its immense success. Interestingly, their fabric and tailoring shop is still running alongside Prestige Estates Projects’ real estate ventures.

Presently in 2024, Irfan Razack’s net worth is whopping $1.3 billion or Rs 108,678,802,700 , positioning him as one of India’s most influential and successful entrepreneurs. In FY 2023, the company marked a sale of Rs 12,930 crore. He was also named in Forbes list of 'World's Billionaires' for 2024.