Nirmal Kumar Minda is the chairman and managing director of UNO Minda who joined the company at the age of 20. He took UNO Minda from a small garage to a company now worth over Rs 50 crore. His business expansion strategies made big auto brands in India depend for their business on him.

Meet man who turned garage into Rs 50 crore company, surpassed Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal as he is now richest man of... with net worth of Rs...

In India the top richest 1% of the population owns a staggering 33% of the country's wealth, while the top 10% own 64.6%. However, there are many Indians who have inspirational journey of hard work, struggles and building milestones with their achievements. While Mukesh Ambani, Aditya Birla, and others, many of the richest Indians are self-made billionaires like Narayana Murthy of Infosys, Gautam Adani of Adani Group, Shiv Nadar, Uday Kotak and others. To add to the list, Nirmal Kumar Minda, the chairman and managing director of UNO Minda, is one such Indian who has self-made history, won many accolades and made a mark for himself.

In August last year, 2024 Hurun India Rich List named him Gurugram’s richest man with a net worth of $3.6 billion (approximately Rs 30,230 crore). With this achievement, he left behind Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal to reach to the coveted place. Minda’s net worth reached three times that of Goyal’s. On the list of richest men in India, Nirmal Kumar Minda is at the 91st spot.

Who is Nirmal Kumar Minda?

Nirmal Kumar Minda is the chairman and managing director of UNO Minda, which is a group of companies that produce various auto components for domestic and global markets. It is a leading Tier 1 Supplier of Automotive Components to leading Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). The company has a market cap of Rs 51,950.29 crore.

In 1958, Nirmal Kumar Minda's father Shadilal Minda started a small business manufacturing electric parts for bikes. He had a small factory in Delhi's Kamla Nagar, where operations began. According to various sources, in 1977, Nirmal Kumar Minda joined the company's marketing division at the age of 20. In 1996, he decided to part ways with his brother and separated his business taking UNO Minda to unprecedented heights. Today, the company has 73 manufacturing plants, 30 R&D and Engineering Centres, and 15 Joint ventures with technology partners worldwide.

Nirmal Kumar Minda’s awards

EY Entrepreneur of the Year (Medium Category): This award recognizes his entrepreneurial spirit and leadership in the industry.

Best CEO by Business Today: This award acknowledges his exceptional leadership and management skills.

Haryana Ratna Award: This award honors his outstanding professional and social achievements, contributing to the growth and development of Haryana.

HURUN Self-made Entrepreneur Award: This award recognizes his remarkable journey as a self-made entrepreneur, building a successful business empire.

Nirmal Kumar Minda’ personal life

Nirmal Kumar Minda is married to Suman Minda, who heads the Suman Nirmal Minda Foundation (SNMF), the corporate social responsibility arm of Uno Minda. Nirmal Kumar Minda's elder daughter, Paridhi, is married to Vivek Jindal from a business family, while his younger daughter, Pallak, is married to Gaurav Jindal and enjoying a happy married life.

Initially, Uno Minda focused solely on motorcycle electric parts, but under Nirmal Minda's leadership, the company ventured into multiple areas and achieved new heights of success. He introduced something in India and internationally that transformed the entire automobile industry. In fact, he brought alloy wheels to the market. Nirmal Minda formed several strategic partnerships and ventures, which propelled the company's total assets to Rs 66,904 crore. The country's leading auto industry groups, such as Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto, rely on Minda's manufactured components to illuminate their paths.