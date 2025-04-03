Shenoy interest in finance started in 1999 when he made his first investment in a tech mutual fund.

Deepak Shenoy, the founder and CEO of Capitalmind, recently shared a post on X about taking a bus to work in Bengaluru. He usually walks, but a knee injury made him take a short bus ride, which cost only Rs 6. He was surprised at how cheap it was. His post started a discussion about public transport and its importance in Indian cities.

Shenoy has a strong background in numbers and technology. While details about his early education are limited, his interest in finance started in 1999 when he made his first investment in a tech mutual fund. But the dot-com crash soon followed, and he lost money. This early mistake taught him important lessons about market risks.

Determined to learn more, Shenoy studied market trends and investment strategies. He started Capitalmind as a blog to share his thoughts on the stock market. Over time, his passion turned into a business, and in 2009, Capitalmind became a portfolio management company. Today, it manages over Rs 2,200 crore in assets for around 1,300 clients. The company follows a data-driven approach, using numbers and market trends instead of personal opinions to make investment decisions.

Shenoy now plans to expand Capitalmind into mutual funds. He believes that using data and technology to choose stocks can make investing easier and more profitable for people. His journey shows how learning from mistakes and using a smart approach can lead to success.