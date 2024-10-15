Meet man who was much richer than Mukesh Ambani, and Gautam Adani, and then went missing for months.

Jack Ma, a prominent Chinese businessman and investor, is widely recognized for co-founding Alibaba Group, one of the world’s largest eCommerce companies. At one point, Ma was the wealthiest person in Asia, boasting a net worth of USD 61.7 billion. However, three years ago, he lost his top spot to Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries, who surpassed Ma's fortune. Currently, Ma’s net worth has dropped to about USD 30 billion, less than half of his peak in 2020.

Over the last few years, Jack Ma's life has drawn significant attention. In late 2020, he stepped away from the public eye following a government crackdown on the technology sector in China. His outspoken criticism of the country’s regulatory system was seen as a major factor leading to increased scrutiny of his companies, Alibaba and Ant Group. This regulatory pressure notably resulted in the suspension of Ant Group’s planned initial public offering (IPO), which was anticipated to be one of the largest in history.

After stepping back, Ma's future endeavors became a subject of speculation. However, recent developments suggest that he is redirecting his focus. According to China’s National Enterprise Credit Information Publicity System, Ma invested approximately USD 1.4 million in a small business named "Hangzhou Ma’s Kitchen Food" during the latter half of 2023. The company specializes in selling farm products, indicating a shift towards agriculture and farming.

This move appears to be in line with the Chinese government's push for "common prosperity," a goal endorsed by several influential entrepreneurs. Ma’s current focus on farming and rural initiatives reflects a broader effort to align with the Communist Party's policies. His charitable foundation is also concentrating on these agricultural efforts.

Jack Ma was born in Hangzhou, China, in 1964. His early years were not easy, marked by many struggles, including multiple job rejections, even from KFC. Despite these setbacks, Ma was determined and persevered. In 1995, he discovered the potential of the internet and took a significant step forward by co-founding his first internet venture, China Pages. Four years later, in 1999, he established Alibaba, which aimed to connect Chinese manufacturers with global buyers.

Over time, Ma expanded Alibaba's offerings beyond eCommerce to include cloud computing, digital payments (Alipay), entertainment (Alibaba Pictures), and logistics (Cainiao Network). However, his outspoken nature and the tightening regulatory environment in China posed significant challenges to his business empire.

Jack Ma’s journey highlights resilience and adaptability in the face of both opportunities and obstacles, as he continues to navigate changing circumstances in the business world.

