Business

Meet man who took loan to buy a truck, now owns 5700 vehicles, his business is worth...

Vijay worked tirelessly, often burning the midnight oil to steer his fledgling company through the stormy waters of the logistics industry. Slowly but surely, his efforts began to bear fruit

Latest News

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Aug 27, 2024, 09:03 PM IST

Meet man who took loan to buy a truck, now owns 5700 vehicles, his business is worth...
Vijay Sankeshwar
As the sun rose on a modest household in Karnataka, a young man was about to make a decision that would forever alter his destiny. With his family firmly rooted in the printing business, Vijay Sankeshwar’s choice to venture into the transportation industry was not just unconventional—it was outright defiant. Armed with nothing more than a borrowed truck and an unyielding resolve, he set out on a path that would see him face loss, hardship, and uncertainty, yet ultimately emerge as one of India’s most formidable businessmen.

With nothing but a borrowed sum of Rs 2 lakhs and an indomitable spirit, Vijay started his journey in 1976 with a single truck. The odds were heavily stacked against him. Financial challenges loomed large, and the initial years were fraught with losses that could have easily crushed his ambitions. But Vijay’s resolve was as solid as the wheels of his truck, refusing to bow to adversity.

What followed was a story of relentless perseverance. Vijay worked tirelessly, often burning the midnight oil to steer his fledgling company through the stormy waters of the logistics industry. Slowly but surely, his efforts began to bear fruit. His company, initially named Vijayanand Travels, evolved into VRL Logistics, a name synonymous today with the largest fleet of commercial vehicles in India—5,700 strong and counting.

Vijay Sankeshwar’s success didn’t stop there. In 2012, he ventured into media, launching Vijaya Vani, which swiftly became Kannada’s leading newspaper. His life, a testament to grit and determination, was immortalised in the 2022 Kannada-language biographical film Vijayanand.

Today, Vijay Sankeshwar stands as a towering figure in Indian business, his journey from one truck to a 5,700-vehicle empire inspiring countless others. And as his story continues to unfold, one thing remains clear: Vijay’s journey is far from over.

