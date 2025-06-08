His story is a strong example of how a local idea, backed by passion and purpose, can grow into a global brand.

Fahim Sultan Ali, the founder of Drools Pet Food Private Limited, started his journey in 2010 with a clear vision — to offer affordable and high-quality pet food to Indian pet owners. Based in Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh, Fahim noticed that the Indian pet food market was dominated by expensive foreign brands that lacked proper nutritional value. With support from the IB Group, which specialises in poultry and livestock feed, Fahim launched Drools to provide a local alternative. The company started refining the manufacturing process and using quality ingredients to create nutrition-packed pet food suited to Indian needs.

In the beginning, the journey wasn’t easy. Fahim had to convince shopkeepers to keep his products and educate pet owners about the benefits of Drools. Slowly, as people began to see results and trust the brand, Drools began to grow.

Today, Drools has become India’s second-largest pet food brand, with a turnover of Rs 800 crore. The company is growing at an impressive annual rate of 40%. It now exports to over 22 countries, including Australia, the UAE, and Israel.

The company’s product range includes more than 650 items, such as dry food, wet food, treats, and supplements for both dogs and cats of all breeds. Drools ensures that its food meets the specific dietary needs of pets with help from nutritionists and animal experts.

With six modern manufacturing units and a large warehouse space of 1.6 million square feet, Drools has built a strong supply chain. It has over 3,400 employees, with nearly half working in sales and distribution to ensure products reach every corner of the country.

The brand is also present both online and in physical stores, making it easily accessible to customers. Drools’ growth has even attracted Bollywood stars — Kareena Kapoor and Ananya Panday — who have endorsed the brand.

Fahim Sultan Ali’s mission of making quality pet food available and affordable has not only changed the Indian market but is now making a mark globally. His story is a strong example of how a local idea, backed by passion and purpose, can grow into a global brand.