Meet man who taught Shah Rukh Khan how to cook, Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli love his food

He was the head chef at a leading bombay restaurant when Rishim Sachdeva received a late night call from superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The Bollywood icon had made a new year resolution to learn cooking. He had just one teacher on his mind - Sachdeva who was executive chef at Bandra-based Olive Bar and Kitchen at the time.

Couple of years later, Sachdeva was again in the news for being the source of delight for one of India’s most famous star couples. Actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer husband Virat Kohli narrowed down on Sachdeva’s London restaurant Tendril for a meal when they were in the UK with daughter Vamika back in 2021.

They were so pleasantly surprised that they called it their “best vegan meal”. Soon, more cricketers followed. First spin star Ravichandran Ashwin paid a visit. And then Anushka and Virat were back for dinner at Sachdeva’s joint.

Rishim Sachdeva was born in Delhi and started cooking before he was even a teenager. He left India to gain culinary education at 17. After years in the UK and then in Canada, Sachdeva once again headed back to India in 2016. At Olive, he revolutionised the menu with local flavours. After the training class with Sachdeva, Shah Rukh Khan shares pics of food made in his home ‘Mannat’ with the London-based chef.

Rishim is not an Indian chef but an expert in European cuisines. He has been championing plant-based food despite being a self-proclaimed “hardcore” non-vegetarian. Recently, Sachdeva decided to expand Tendril from pop-ups and residencies to a full-fledged permanent establishment.