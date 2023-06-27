Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Meet man who taught Shah Rukh Khan how to cook, Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli love his food

Rishim Sachdeva was the "chosen" master for Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan when he took a new year resolution to develop culinary skills.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 10:52 AM IST

Meet man who taught Shah Rukh Khan how to cook, Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli love his food
Meet man who taught Shah Rukh Khan how to cook, Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli love his food | Photos: Instagram

He was the head chef at a leading bombay restaurant when Rishim Sachdeva received a late night call from superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The Bollywood icon had made a new year resolution to learn cooking. He had just one teacher on his mind - Sachdeva who was executive chef at Bandra-based Olive Bar and Kitchen at the time.

Couple of years later, Sachdeva was again in the news for being the source of delight for one of India’s most famous star couples. Actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer husband Virat Kohli narrowed down on Sachdeva’s London restaurant Tendril for a meal when they were in the UK with daughter Vamika back in 2021.

They were so pleasantly surprised that they called it their “best vegan meal”. Soon, more cricketers followed. First spin star Ravichandran Ashwin paid a visit. And then Anushka and Virat were back for dinner at Sachdeva’s joint.

Rishim Sachdeva was born in Delhi and started cooking before he was even a teenager. He left India to gain culinary education at 17. After years in the UK and then in Canada, Sachdeva once again headed back to India in 2016. At Olive, he revolutionised the menu with local flavours. After the training class with Sachdeva, Shah Rukh Khan shares pics of food made in his home ‘Mannat’ with the London-based chef.

Rishim is not an Indian chef but an expert in European cuisines. He has been championing plant-based food despite being a self-proclaimed “hardcore” non-vegetarian. Recently, Sachdeva decided to expand Tendril from pop-ups and residencies to a full-fledged permanent establishment.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan take auto rickshaw ride, dance to dhol beats at Zara Hatke Zara Bachke trailer launch
'Queen for a reason': Kangana Ranaut gives royal vibes in lehenga choli with head crown, netizens call actress 'Rani sa'
In pics: Alia Bhatt lights up in black mermaid sequined gown for 68th Filmfare Awards
5 times Malaika Arora was trolled for her 'duck-like' walk
In Pics: Nysa Devgan attends Beyonce's London concert with Orhan Awatramani, Kanika Kapoor, and friends
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 738 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for June 27
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.