Meet man, who surpassed Mukesh Ambani on Forbes' billionaire list, has net worth of Rs 999028 crore, he is...

This co-founder and CEO from Asia that has surpassed Mukesh Ambani as the richest Asian.

Jensen Huang who is the co-founder and CEO of Nvidia, has recently overtaken Mukesh Ambani as the richest Asian. Huang's net worth, estimated at a staggering $119 billion, has surpassed Ambani's wealth of around $117 billion. This significant milestone reflects the rapid growth of Nvidia, a multinational technology company headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Huang's wealth has skyrocketed by an astonishing 2280% over the past five years, primarily due to Nvidia's remarkable success. The company has recently surpassed tech giants like Apple and Microsoft to become one of the most valuable publicly traded companies in the world. Nvidia's shares have experienced a significant surge, contributing to Huang's substantial wealth increase.

Born in Tainan, Taiwan, in 1963, Jensen Huang moved to Thailand at the young age of five. He later relocated to the United States to live with his uncle in Washington. Huang pursued his education in electrical engineering, obtaining a bachelor's degree from Oregon State University and a master's degree from Stanford University. Before founding Nvidia, Huang worked at Advanced Micro Devices and LSI Logic.

In 1993, Huang co-founded Nvidia with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem. Since then, he has served as the company's president and CEO, leading Nvidia to significant growth and success. The company went public in 1999, and Huang's stake in Nvidia has grown substantially over the years.

Huang's net worth has increased by a remarkable $114 billion in the past five years, according to a report by Hindustan Times. However, he is expected to sell around 600,000 shares of Nvidia by March 2025, as indicated by the company's security filings.

