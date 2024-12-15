Meet man who built Oberoi Realty into a billion-dollar empire and is married to a Bollywood actress who worked opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

Do you remember Geeta from Ashutosh Gowariker's movie Swades, where Shah Rukh Khan played the lead? The character of Geeta was portrayed by Gayatri Joshi, a model-turned-actress who made her Bollywood debut with this movie. However, Gayatri chose to step away from the film industry after just one movie to focus on her personal life. She is married to Vikas Oberoi, one of India's most prominent real estate tycoons, and the Chairman and Managing Director of Oberoi Realty.

Vikas Oberoi is a well-known name in the real estate industry, with an estimated net worth of around USD 6.5 billion (over Rs 45,000 crore), according to Forbes and public records. He married Gayatri Joshi on August 27, 2005, just a few months after the release of Swades. While Gayatri retired from Bollywood to focus on raising their family, Vikas continued to grow his business, making Oberoi Realty one of the top real estate companies in India.

Oberoi Realty, founded nearly three decades ago by Vikas’s father, Ranveer Oberoi, has expanded its business beyond luxury residences. The company is involved in various sectors such as hospitality, retail, corporate offices, and shopping malls. Vikas Oberoi’s company has also made a mark by developing high-end residential projects and commercial spaces in Mumbai. He also owns the Westin Hotel, a five-star property in Mumbai, and is working on constructing Mumbai’s first Ritz-Carlton hotel and residential complex, which is expected to add even more luxury to the city’s skyline.

Vikas completed his education at Mumbai University before furthering his studies at the prestigious Harvard Business School in the United States. He is not only a successful businessman but also holds a pilot’s license, showcasing his diverse interests and skills.

The couple has two children, Vihaan Oberoi and Yuvaan Oberoi, and continues to live a private life, far from the public eye. While Gayatri Joshi may have retired from acting, both she and Vikas Oberoi lead successful and fulfilling lives, with Vikas continuing to shape the real estate landscape in India.



