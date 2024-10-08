Meet man who studied at IIT Madras, worked for 23 years with Microsoft, now leads company worth Rs 25.91 lakh crore as..

Meet IIT Madras alumnus who is the new head of Microsoft’s Windows and Surface divisions, leading the company's push into AI and innovative technologies.

Pavan Davuluri, a distinguished alumnus of IIT Madras, has taken on a major role at Microsoft as the new head of the Windows and Surface divisions. His journey to this position has been marked by hard work and dedication, starting from his early days as a Reliability Component Manager to now becoming the Corporate Vice President at Microsoft. He is also a graduate of the University of Maryland, further sharpening his skills before his rise in the tech industry.

Davuluri has taken over the reins from Panos Panay, who left Microsoft last year to join Amazon. His promotion is a key decision by Microsoft to bring the Windows and Surface divisions together under a unified leadership. The goal is to create a more cohesive approach to developing advanced silicon technologies and systems, which will be instrumental in shaping the future of Windows and Surface products.

Rajesh Jha, Microsoft’s head of experience and devices, announced the move, emphasizing that this leadership change will help the company push Windows client and cloud services further into the AI-driven future. The company is focused on integrating AI into its products, a vision that Davuluri will now lead.

Davuluri’s appointment is part of a growing trend where Indian-origin leaders are playing crucial roles in major tech companies. He joins the likes of Sundar Pichai of Alphabet and Satya Nadella of Microsoft, who are leading some of the world’s largest tech companies.

Additionally, Microsoft’s recent $650 million partnership with Mustafa Suleyman’s Inflection AI shows the company’s commitment to advancing consumer AI technology. With Davuluri at the helm of Windows and Surface, Microsoft is set to enter an exciting new phase, with innovative advancements and a strong position in the tech industry.