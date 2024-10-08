Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Bigg Boss 18: Chum Darang gets offended, lashes out at Shehzada Dhami after he says 'tumhaare udhar ki...'

Navratri 2024 Day 6: Who is Maa Katyayani? Know puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, bhog and more

Rohit Sharma's childhood coach makes BOLD prediction: 'He may retire from Tests because…’

IND vs BAN, 2nd T20I: Arshdeep Singh on cusp of surpassing Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya in this elite record

Meet IIT graduate who built Rs 840 biryani business, later took over global food giant, he is....

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bigg Boss 18: Chum Darang gets offended, lashes out at Shehzada Dhami after he says 'tumhaare udhar ki...'

Bigg Boss 18: Chum Darang gets offended, lashes out at Shehzada Dhami after he says 'tumhaare udhar ki...'

IND vs BAN, 2nd T20I: Arshdeep Singh on cusp of surpassing Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya in this elite record

IND vs BAN, 2nd T20I: Arshdeep Singh on cusp of surpassing Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya in this elite record

Meet man who studied at IIT Madras, worked for 23 years with Microsoft, now leads company worth Rs 25.91 lakh crore as..

Meet man who studied at IIT Madras, worked for 23 years with Microsoft, now leads company worth Rs 25.91 lakh crore as..

10 biggest flops in Bollywood history, number 1 lost Rs 250 crore

10 biggest flops in Bollywood history, number 1 lost Rs 250 crore

Bird that eats deadly snakes

Bird that eats deadly snakes

AI imagines young Rajinikanth in Vettaiyan

AI imagines young Rajinikanth in Vettaiyan

Viral Video: बासी रोटी से सरदार जी ने बनाई स्वादिष्ट Maggi, देखें मज़ेदार वीडियो

Viral Video: बासी रोटी से सरदार जी ने बनाई स्वादिष्ट Maggi, देखें मज़ेदार वीडियो

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
10 times Aabha Paul sizzled in red, sultry photos, sexy videos

10 times Aabha Paul sizzled in red, sultry photos, sexy videos

7 famous railway bridges in India

7 famous railway bridges in India

6 reasons to avoid buying a black car

6 reasons to avoid buying a black car

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Devara box office collection day 11: Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor film crashes badly, earns just...

Devara box office collection day 11: Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor film crashes badly, earns just...

Emraan Hashmi injured on the sets of Goodachari 2 in Hyderabad, worried fans say 'get well soon'

Emraan Hashmi injured on the sets of Goodachari 2 in Hyderabad, worried fans say 'get well soon'

Khel Khel Mein OTT release date: When, where to watch Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan's comedy

Khel Khel Mein OTT release date: When, where to watch Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan's comedy

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man who studied at IIT Madras, worked for 23 years with Microsoft, now leads company worth Rs 25.91 lakh crore as..

Meet IIT Madras alumnus who is the new head of Microsoft’s Windows and Surface divisions, leading the company's push into AI and innovative technologies.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Oct 08, 2024, 06:02 AM IST

Meet man who studied at IIT Madras, worked for 23 years with Microsoft, now leads company worth Rs 25.91 lakh crore as..
Pavan Davuluri
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Pavan Davuluri, a distinguished alumnus of IIT Madras, has taken on a major role at Microsoft as the new head of the Windows and Surface divisions. His journey to this position has been marked by hard work and dedication, starting from his early days as a Reliability Component Manager to now becoming the Corporate Vice President at Microsoft. He is also a graduate of the University of Maryland, further sharpening his skills before his rise in the tech industry.

Davuluri has taken over the reins from Panos Panay, who left Microsoft last year to join Amazon. His promotion is a key decision by Microsoft to bring the Windows and Surface divisions together under a unified leadership. The goal is to create a more cohesive approach to developing advanced silicon technologies and systems, which will be instrumental in shaping the future of Windows and Surface products.

Rajesh Jha, Microsoft’s head of experience and devices, announced the move, emphasizing that this leadership change will help the company push Windows client and cloud services further into the AI-driven future. The company is focused on integrating AI into its products, a vision that Davuluri will now lead.

Davuluri’s appointment is part of a growing trend where Indian-origin leaders are playing crucial roles in major tech companies. He joins the likes of Sundar Pichai of Alphabet and Satya Nadella of Microsoft, who are leading some of the world’s largest tech companies.

Additionally, Microsoft’s recent $650 million partnership with Mustafa Suleyman’s Inflection AI shows the company’s commitment to advancing consumer AI technology. With Davuluri at the helm of Windows and Surface, Microsoft is set to enter an exciting new phase, with innovative advancements and a strong position in the tech industry.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Anil Ambani's stunning comeback, Reliance Group secures massive Rs 176000000000 fund to...

Anil Ambani's stunning comeback, Reliance Group secures massive Rs 176000000000 fund to...

Meet Vivian Dsena: Bigg Boss 18 contestant who kept his second marriage secret, converted from Christian to Islam for..

Meet Vivian Dsena: Bigg Boss 18 contestant who kept his second marriage secret, converted from Christian to Islam for..

Hardik Pandya breaks Virat Kohli's unique record, becomes cricketer with most…

Hardik Pandya breaks Virat Kohli's unique record, becomes cricketer with most…

Who is Shilpa Shirodkar? Mahesh Babu’s sister-in-law, 90s heroine rejected by Bollywood, now competing in Bigg Boss 18

Who is Shilpa Shirodkar? Mahesh Babu’s sister-in-law, 90s heroine rejected by Bollywood, now competing in Bigg Boss 18

‘Land-for-jobs scam’: Delhi court grants bail to Lalu Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav

‘Land-for-jobs scam’: Delhi court grants bail to Lalu Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav

MORE

MOST VIEWED

10 times Aabha Paul sizzled in red, sultry photos, sexy videos

10 times Aabha Paul sizzled in red, sultry photos, sexy videos

7 famous railway bridges in India

7 famous railway bridges in India

6 reasons to avoid buying a black car

6 reasons to avoid buying a black car

In pics: Kareena Kapoor looks mermerising in statement Manish Malhotra saree at Singham Again trailer launch

In pics: Kareena Kapoor looks mermerising in statement Manish Malhotra saree at Singham Again trailer launch

Top 6 high-rated restaurants owned by celebs in Delhi NCR

Top 6 high-rated restaurants owned by celebs in Delhi NCR

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement