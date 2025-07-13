Meet man who studied at IIT, faced over 70 rejections, now owns Rs 93500000000 crore empire, name is..., his business is...

Following a period of academic excellence, he successfully cleared the highly competitive IIT-JEE exam and enrolled at IIT Kharagpur, where he obtained his Bachelor's degree.

Amidst numerous IIT success stories that culminate in high-profile positions within global tech companies, certain graduates opt for a divergent path, establishing exceptional businesses. A prime example is Pavan Guntupalli, co-founder of the bike-taxi service Rapido, whose trajectory from initial setbacks to triumph serves as a significant source of inspiration.

Who is Pavan Guntupalli?

Pavan Guntupalli, a native of Telangana, displayed remarkable aptitude from an early age, particularly in computer programming and stock trading. Following a period of academic excellence, he successfully cleared the highly competitive IIT-JEE exam and enrolled at IIT Kharagpur, where he obtained his Bachelor's degree.

Pavan Guntupalli's carrer

Following his graduation, Pavan Guntupalli began his professional career at Samsung, where he gained valuable experience in the technology sector. Driven by his entrepreneurial aspirations, he eventually co-founded "theKarrier," a logistics startup, alongside his friend Arvind Sanka. Despite its innovative approach, theKarrier encountered significant challenges and was ultimately dissolved.

How the idea of Rapido clicked to Pavan Guntupalli?

Unfazed by this setback, Pavan Guntupalli then initiated Rapido, a bike-taxi service designed to provide affordable and accessible transportation options, including bike rides and auto-rickshaw services, aimed at individuals seeking rapid and cost-effective travel solutions. However, securing financial backing proved to be an uphill battle. Pavan Guntupalli endured numerous rejections, with 75 investors expressing skepticism about Rapido's capacity to compete with established industry leaders such as Uber and Ola.

What was the turning point for Pavan Guntupalli?

The turning point arrived when Pavan Munjal, Chairman of Hero MotoCorp, recognized the potential in Guntupalli's concept and provided financial backing to Rapido. Munjal's investment paved the way for other investors, leading to Rapido's official launch in 2016.

Unlike Ola and Uber, which primarily concentrated on India's metropolitan areas, Rapido adopted a different strategy. Pavan and his team focused on tier 1 and tier 2 cities, where daily commute challenges were significant and often overlooked. Initially, Rapido adopted a pricing strategy of a base fare of Rs 15 and a rate of Rs 3 per kilometer, which, while affordable, posed challenges for profitability. Through sustained effort and innovation, Rapido expanded its operations, now serving over 100 cities throughout India. The Rapido application has surpassed 50 million downloads across the Google Play and Apple Store platforms, with approximately 7,00,000 active users and a workforce of 50,000 riders, known as "captains."

Rapido's success

Now, Rapido operates in over 100 cities, has surpassed 5 crore app downloads, and facilitates thousands of rides daily. What started as a frustration with traffic transformed into a groundbreaking idea in urban transport. Pavan Guntupalli's journey highlights that success is not defined by failures but by securing that crucial "yes."

Currently, Rapido is valued at a substantial Rs 6,700 crore. Swiggy, the widely-used food-delivery platform, is a significant investor in Rapido, contributing to the company's annual revenue, which exceeds Rs 1,370 crore.