Meet man who studied at IIT, built Rs 5493 crore firm that partnered with Mukesh Ambani company for…

The company which has raised a total funding of $122 million counts the likes of Mukesh Ambani-led digital giant Jio Platforms among its partners.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 04, 2023, 05:31 PM IST

IIT alumnus Dilsher Malhi is behind one of the fastest growing Indian firms that has reached a valuation of over Rs 5,000 crore (over $600 million) in just 5 years of its inception. The company which has raised a total funding of $122 million counts the likes of Mukesh Ambani-led digital giant Jio Platforms among its partners.

Dilsher is from Bikaner in Rajasthan. He is an alumnus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur from where he earned a degree in Chemical Engineering. After spending time as research assistant at IIT-K, he spent time with Switzerland-based EPFL as research associate. In 2018, he founded gaming platform Zupee along with Siddhant Saurabh. At just 27, Dilsher recently featured on the list of India's Top 200 self-made entrepreneurs list for 2023 released by IDFC First and Hurun India.

Last year, Dilsher's company reached a $600 million valuation after closing its Series B round of funding for Rs 760 crore ($102 million), including a Rs 30 funding the previous year. At the same time, Zupee partnered with Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani's Jio Platforms which is led by the billionaire's son Akash Ambani. Dilsher called the association with Jio a strategic partnership which included a revenue-sharing deal and no equity investment. Dilsher's company competes in the budding online gaming space which boasts billion-dollar labels like Dream 11 and Mobile Premier League in India. 

