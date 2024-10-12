Meet man who is the co-founder of Lenskart built a billion-dollar eyewear empire after leaving a job at Microsoft.

Peyush Bansal is a well-known Indian entrepreneur, co-founder, and CEO of Lenskart, a leading eyewear company in India. He has made a name for himself not only in the business world but also as a television personality, featuring as one of the "sharks" on the popular TV reality show Shark Tank India. Bansal’s entrepreneurial journey is a story of determination and bold decisions, as he left behind a comfortable job to pursue his dreams of building something of his own.

Early Career and Education

Before starting his own business ventures, Bansal had a successful career lined up in the tech world. After completing his Engineering Honours from McGill University in Montreal, Canada, he moved to the United States to work for Microsoft. However, despite a promising career at a major tech company, Bansal felt the urge to explore his entrepreneurial side. He decided to quit his well-paying job at Microsoft and return to India to start his own business journey.

In addition to his technical education, Bansal also holds a degree from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore, which helped him gain the skills and knowledge needed to manage and scale his future ventures.

The Beginning of Lenskart

Bansal’s first business venture was SearchMyCampus.com, which he launched in 2007. This platform was designed to help college students find jobs, housing, and internships. However, it wasn’t a long-term success. He then started another venture in 2009 called Flyer, but his real breakthrough came in 2010 when he co-founded Lenskart along with Amit Chaudhary and Sumeet Kapahi.

Lenskart started as an online platform to sell affordable eyeglasses, making eyewear accessible to millions of Indians. Over the years, it expanded into physical stores and became one of the largest eyewear brands in India. Today, Lenskart is valued at around Rs 37,290 crore (USD 4.5 billion), after securing USD 500 million in funding from a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA).

Success and Expansion

Bansal didn’t stop at just Lenskart. He explored other business opportunities by launching similar ventures such as WatchKart, JewelsKart, and BagsKart, although these weren’t as successful as Lenskart. Still, his efforts were crucial in helping him learn and grow as an entrepreneur.

In 2020, Lenskart entered the prestigious unicorn club with a valuation of over USD 1 billion. Bansal's success with Lenskart has earned him a personal net worth of around Rs 600 crore, according to various reports.

Peyush Bansal's story is one of inspiration for many aspiring entrepreneurs. From quitting a stable job at Microsoft to building a billion-dollar company, he has shown that hard work, determination, and smart decision-making can lead to remarkable success. His journey from starting small to becoming one of the most influential entrepreneurs in India is a testament to his vision and leadership.

