Meet man with a net worth of Rs 17160 crore, owns Metro Brands which is a Rs 23000 crore footwear giant managed by his daughter.

Rafique Malik is a prominent billionaire businessman in India, best known as the owner of Metro Brands, a leading footwear retail company. Based in Mumbai, Metro Brands has made a name for itself with popular shoe labels like Metro Shoes, Walkway, FitFlop, and Da Vinchi. The company’s market capitalization stands at a staggering ₹23,000 crore. Rafique’s second daughter, Farah Malik Bhanji, now manages the company as its managing director. She is one of his five daughters. As of September 30, 2022, Metro Brands operated 720 stores across 160 cities in India.

According to Forbes, Rafique Malik’s net worth is an impressive $2.1 billion (approximately ₹17,160 crore). In 2023, he was ranked 1,434th on the Forbes list of billionaires and was also listed as the 89th richest person in India in 2022. Rafique is married to Aziza Malik, and together they have five daughters who are part of his life’s legacy.

Metro Brands has an inspiring history that dates back to 1955 when Rafique’s father, Malik Tejani, founded the business as a single shoe store in Mumbai. Over the decades, the company grew into a retail giant, becoming a trusted name in footwear. One of the key moments in the company’s journey was when the late ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala showed faith in its potential. In 2007, Metro Brands sold a 15% stake to Jhunjhunwala, further fueling its growth.

In December 2021, Rafique took the company public, launching its ₹1,367 crore initial public offering (IPO). This milestone marked Metro Brands’ transformation into a major player in the retail market, solidifying its reputation in India’s business landscape.

Rafique Malik’s journey, from inheriting a single shoe store to building a billion-dollar empire, reflects his vision, determination, and leadership. Today, Metro Brands is not just a business; it is a symbol of entrepreneurial success in India.