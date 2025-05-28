Unacademy cofounder Gaurav Munjal has stepped down as CEO. Sumit Jain set to take over as the new CEO. Unacademy, was a YouTube channel that later turned into an ed-tech, headquartered at Bengaluru.

Among the founding trio of unacademy, Hemesh Singh had already left in June 2024. Now Gaurav Munjal and Roman Saini are also exiting the company.

Unacademy, was a YouTube channel that later turned into an ed-tech, headquartered at Bengaluru. Here, many educators started teaching and sharing high class educational content for a variety of competitive exams, such as UPSC, NEET, JEE, and GATE. The Unacademy app was launched in 2015. The startup is among the Edtech Unicorn, gaining $150 millions.

Who is Gaurav Munjal?

Gaurav Munjal, is an entrepreneur and the co-founder of Unacademy. Gaurav Munjal was born in Mumbai, India, in 1991. He did his early study from St. Xavier’s Secondary School. In class 9th, he was a member of the science club. He also attended Jamnabai Narsee School. He pursued a computer engineering degree from NMIMS University. He founded his own business, Flatchat after completing his engineering degree. It helped people get suitable flatmates. Later, he also worked at Directi as a software engineer.

Gaurav started coding when he was in his 12th grade. He created his first YouTube channel, Unacademy, where he instructed people in Java programming and other technical subjects. The channel became a hit and garnered lakh of followers. Many educators started connecting with the Unacademy and the channel reached new heights. Gaurav Munjal net worth is approximately $1.2 Billion. As of May 2022, Unacademy was valued at US$3.44 billion, as per reports.