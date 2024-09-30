Meet man who started Rs 7,500 crore company after sending drunk text to boss, now charged for black market sale of...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Selena Gomez kisses boyfriend Benny Blanco on their Disneyland date, see viral photo

Meet man who was rehired by Google for Rs 22625 crore after he did this thing

Tusshar Kapoor's Facebook accounts hacked, actor issues official statement

MUDA scam: ED books Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah in money laundering case

Is your child struggling with depression? How to identify hidden signs, what steps to take?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Selena Gomez kisses boyfriend Benny Blanco on their Disneyland date, see viral photo

Selena Gomez kisses boyfriend Benny Blanco on their Disneyland date, see viral photo

Meet man who was rehired by Google for Rs 22625 crore after he did this thing

Meet man who was rehired by Google for Rs 22625 crore after he did this thing

Tusshar Kapoor's Facebook accounts hacked, actor issues official statement

Tusshar Kapoor's Facebook accounts hacked, actor issues official statement

10 most-awaited OTT releases in October 2024

10 most-awaited OTT releases in October 2024

Top 10 fastest 100 team score in test cricket

Top 10 fastest 100 team score in test cricket

Ananya Panday will do an item number only on this condition

Ananya Panday will do an item number only on this condition

Bengaluru Viral News: सोने के लिए मिले 9 लाख रुपये, बेंगलुरु की महिला की यूं लगी लॉटरी

Bengaluru Viral News: सोने के लिए मिले 9 लाख रुपये, बेंगलुरु की महिला की यूं लगी लॉटरी

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck

7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck

10 thirst trap pics of Janhvi Kapoor

10 thirst trap pics of Janhvi Kapoor

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Selena Gomez kisses boyfriend Benny Blanco on their Disneyland date, see viral photo

Selena Gomez kisses boyfriend Benny Blanco on their Disneyland date, see viral photo

Tusshar Kapoor's Facebook accounts hacked, actor issues official statement

Tusshar Kapoor's Facebook accounts hacked, actor issues official statement

Aamir Khan changed the climax of this film with a story he had written himself, it became blockbuster, was India's...

Aamir Khan changed the climax of this film with a story he had written himself, it became blockbuster, was India's...

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man who started Rs 7,500 crore company after sending drunk text to boss, now charged for black market sale of...

Ashish, along with two friends, started a company named Big Tree Entertainment Private Limited in 1999.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 30, 2024, 06:22 PM IST

Meet man who started Rs 7,500 crore company after sending drunk text to boss, now charged for black market sale of...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In connection with the alleged black marketing of Coldplay concert tickets, Ashish Hemrajani, CEO of Big Tree Entertainment Private Limited, the parent company of BookMyShow, and the head of the firm's technical department have been summoned by Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

According to the news agency PTI, an official said, "Accordingly, the CEO and co-founder of BookMyShow Ashish Hemrajani along with the company's technical head have been summoned. Their statements will be recorded on Saturday. A preliminary inquiry has begun."

The phenomenal response to the Mumbai leg of Coldplay's 'Music of the Spheres World Tour 2025' prompted the band to recently add a third show. The band will perform three times on January 18, 19, and 21 of next year at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

About Ashish Hemrajani: 

In 1999, Ashish Hemrajani founded Bigtree Entertainment, the parent company that runs BookMyShow. BookMyShow was once a novel concept that transformed the way Indians purchased tickets for events such as concerts, films, and other events. Today, it is one of the most popular platforms in the nation.

Ashish once revealed in an interview that he once shared his business idea with his boss through a drunk text message back in 1999, as per the Entrepreneurs Today report. Surprisingly, his boss supported him, saying, 'No problem. Go for it.' It was this unusual conversation that set Hemrajani on the path to creating the influential platform, the report added.

Hemrajani, who has experience in marketing and advertising, was crucial to the founding of the business. He moved from providing back-end ticketing services to starting BookMyShow as multiplexes and electronic payment methods gained popularity.

Ashish Hemrajani graduated from Sydenham with an MBA in marketing. Asish held jobs in the client and account management areas of J. Walter Thompson, an advertising company, prior to starting BookMyShow. He later made a strategic shift with BookMyShow, and according to a StartupTalkey piece, he is now the company's founder and CEO.

As per certain media sources, Ashish's company BookMyShow is valued at an estimated Rs 7,500 crore, and he has a net worth of around Rs 3,000 crore.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Main bacho ko akele bhi paal skti hu': Ritu Rathee on separation rumors with Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast

'Main bacho ko akele bhi paal skti hu': Ritu Rathee on separation rumors with Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast

Meet woman, who started business with two sewing machines, now styles Nita Ambani, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra

Meet woman, who started business with two sewing machines, now styles Nita Ambani, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra

A school drop-out today has a net worth of Rs 45650 crore, his story is literally 'explosive'

A school drop-out today has a net worth of Rs 45650 crore, his story is literally 'explosive'

Aishwarya Rai's bizarre reaction to a question about Aaradhya Bachchan on IIFA Green Carpet, watch viral video

Aishwarya Rai's bizarre reaction to a question about Aaradhya Bachchan on IIFA Green Carpet, watch viral video

Rohit Sharma takes STUNNING one-handed catch in Ind vs Ban Test, watch video

Rohit Sharma takes STUNNING one-handed catch in Ind vs Ban Test, watch video

MORE

MOST VIEWED

7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck

7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck

10 thirst trap pics of Janhvi Kapoor

10 thirst trap pics of Janhvi Kapoor

From jumping ropes to push-ups: 7 effective morning exercises to lose weight

From jumping ropes to push-ups: 7 effective morning exercises to lose weight

XXX show actress Aabha Paul dances to popular Bollywood songs in sexy videos

XXX show actress Aabha Paul dances to popular Bollywood songs in sexy videos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement