Meet man who started Rs 1300 crore business with just Rs 2.5 lakh, he owns India’s fourth largest…

Bipin Hadvani and his wife started off Gopal Snacks Limited on a small budget of just Rs 2.5 lakh. As time passed, the business bloomed spectacularly, climbing to a whopping value of Rs 1,306 crore in the financial year of 2022.

Updated: Jan 15, 2024, 09:21 AM IST

Image courtesy: Gopal Snacks
India is known for its thriving business community, with entrepreneurs playing a crucial role in the country's economy. Today, we will take you through an inspiring story of businessman Bipin Hadvani who started a business with Rs 2.5 lakh and turned it into a multi-core empire.

Bipin Hadvani and his wife started off Gopal Snacks Limited on a small budget of just Rs 2.5 lakh. As time passed, the business bloomed spectacularly, climbing to a whopping value of Rs 1,306 crore in the financial year of 2022. Hadvani's immense success can be seen in how he shaped the Gopal brand, taking it to new heights as India's fourth-largest ethnic savory brand.

According to Zee News, Growing up, Hadvani was always intrigued by the namkeen business his father operated from their small shop in the village. His father made traditional Gujarati snacks at home before packing them onto his bicycle to sell. After school, he would dutifully help out his father as well.

His entrepreneurial dream took off in 1990 when he co-founded a snack business with the financial aid of Rs 4,500 from his father. However, after four years, Hadvani opted to part ways with his business partner and using Rs 2.5 lakh stake from the previous joint venture, he started his solo entrepreneurship journey.

After the business split up in 1994, Hadvani made the decision to buy a house and kick-started his business Gopal Snacks. His wife Daxa also joined him in this venture. Together, this duo started preparing traditional snacks right from the comfort of their home. Hadvani used to ride his cycle around Rajkot and interact with dealers, retailers, and shopkeepers to get a sense of the local market.

Sales began to pick up, thanks to Hadvani's efforts. With consistent growth in consumer demand, he purchases a plot outside the city and establishes a factory. However, because the plant was located in a remote area, it had to be closed. Later, Hadvani took loans and set up a small unit inside the city. This new plant came out to be a game changer, and Hadvani gained great success from it.

Through Hadvani's efforts, Gopal Snacks evolved into India's premier maker of snack pellets and gathiya.

 

