Success doesn't come in handy. For one to succeed in life, one has to move heaven and earth. Well, Rajasthan's Jay Agarwal is one such personality who carved a niche for himself. He never dreamt of working nine to five. Rather, he aspired to make a home-grown business flourish into a brand.

A native of Rajasthan's Bikaner, Jay grew up listening to the sound of crackling papads (thin and crispy wafer, typically made from lentil flour and a variety of spices) and sacks of dal (pulses). His father, Daulal Agarwal, had started the business from their home. Later on, he achieved a new milestone and opened a shop -- Vishal Papad Namkeen Bhandar. As a kid, Jay used to help his father roll papads.

Interestingly, by the time he was in college, Jay had become hands-on. After completing Bachelors in Commerce (BCom), Jay stayed back, unlike his friends who had moved to big cities. He dreamt of taking his home-grown business to new heights and thus, he had to reject several job offers.

Started out from local bazaars

Initially, the sales were limited to Bikaner. However, Jay pushed it beyond Rajasthan -- Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Eventually, sales soared and orders started moving abroad -- United Kingdom, Canada, Singapore, Dubai and more.

A turning point came when Jay established an 18,000 sq ft factory of papads in Bikaner’s Rani Bazar Industrial Area. He started making varieties of papad including -- Udad (black gram), moong (green gram), sabudana (tapioca pearls), potato papads and more.

In 2018, a private equity investor stepped in and invested Rs 10 crore into Jay's business. As a result, the business expanded further, with more resources and more workforce.

Today, his brand ‘Rozana’ has stores in several Indian states including Punjab, Haryana, UP, Bengal, Assam and more. The business, now valued at Rs 100 crores, also operates overseas.