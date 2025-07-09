Twitter
Business

BUSINESS

Meet man, who started out by earning Rs 700, survived by eating single bun everyday, later founded bakery business worth Rs..., he is...

In this article, we are going to walk you through the journey of an entrepreneur who started his career with an initial earning of Rs 700. Driven by entrepreneurial spirit and passion, he later founded his own venture which is now worth crores.

Latest News

Meemansa Shehkawat

Updated : Jul 09, 2025, 03:58 PM IST

Meet man, who started out by earning Rs 700, survived by eating single bun everyday, later founded bakery business worth Rs..., he is...
Representative Image (iStock)

TRENDING NOW

The journey of Vikesh Shah, founder of 99 Pancakes, is a testament to passion and perseverance. At the age of 16, he embarked on his entrepreneurial journey to support his family. Driven by determination, his hard work led him to own various business ventures in the food industry. 

About Vikesh Shah

Vikesh Shah was merely five years old when his father suffered a massive loss in share market, leaving the family struggling with financial crisis. Since 10th standard, Vikesh started working a part-time job to support his family. Working at a bakery shop, he used to earn Rs 700. Alongside his studies, he continued working at the bakery shop. At 18, he was promoted to the post of manager at the shop. 

In 1998, as per a report by Navbharat Times, Vikesh Shah left the job. Almost for a month, he survived by eating cheap buns. Later in 1999, he established 'Bake Point' using a friend's help. Developed on B2B model, 'Bake Point' used to supply continental desserts and pastries to the caterers in Mumbai. 

In 2009, Vikesh marked another milestone by opening a cake shop named 'Happiness Daily'. 

99 Pancakes

In June 2017, Vikesh opened '99 Pancakes' with an intial investment of Rs 9 lakhs. Interestingly, he had gotten the idea during a trip to Amsterdam where he saw a roadside vendor making pancakes. The business later flourished into a multi-crore umpire, having a turnover worth Rs 13.5 crores. It operates in 10 cities across five states of the country. 

 

 

