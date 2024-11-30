Meet man who is a former Apple executive, built Apna which is Rs 9,016 crore platform connecting blue-collar workers to employers.

Nirmit Parekh is a visionary entrepreneur from Mumbai. He has built an inspiring success story. Born into a modest family, Parekh left his prestigious job at Apple to create ‘Apna,’ a platform that connects blue-collar workers with employers. In just 22 months, Apna grew to a valuation of ₹9,016 crore (USD 1.1 billion), becoming one of India’s fastest-growing startups. Today, more than 1,50,000 companies are registered on the platform, including giants like Unacademy, BigBasket, Flipkart, Zomato, Licious, WhiteHat Jr, and Delhivery.

Nirmit’s journey reflects his passion for innovation. At just 7 years old, he made a digital watch, and by 13, he was programming robots. He pursued B.Tech at Nirma Institute of Technology in Gujarat and started his first startup, Incone Technologies, at the age of 21. The company focused on flood management solutions.

Afterward, he founded another venture called Cruxbox, which was later sold to Intel. Following the sale, Parekh worked as Intel’s Director of Data Analytics and simultaneously completed an MBA at Stanford University. Post-MBA, he joined Apple, where he contributed to the iPhone product and strategy team.

Despite his achievements abroad, Parekh felt a deep urge to address the employment challenges in India’s blue-collar job sector. Determined to make a difference, he left Apple and returned to India. Just before the COVID-19 pandemic, Parekh launched Apna, a platform aimed at bridging the gap between blue-collar job seekers and employers in the unorganized sector.

Apna’s growth has been nothing short of phenomenal, growing by 125% in just two years. The platform connects millions of workers with jobs across India. Its registered companies include prominent names like Shadowfax, G4S Global, and Burger King, alongside others.

Nirmit Parekh’s vision and dedication have not only solved a pressing issue but have also created opportunities for countless workers. His inspiring journey is a testament to innovation, resilience, and a commitment to making a difference in society. Nirmit continues to inspire young entrepreneurs to think big and act boldly.