Nathanael Farrelly started working at 21, when he became a registered nurse and three years later at 24, he started his own company of home infusion therapy. Farrelly sold his company, ‘Revitalize’ for USD 12.5 million (Rs 106 crore) at 28.

Meet man who started his company at 24, retired at 28 after selling it for Rs 106 crore, now has net worth of Rs...

A man can do anything if determined and there are ample examples of success stories that continue to inspire those who want to follow their passion, make a successful career and do a lot more. A Pensacola, Florida resident has done exactly this, followed his passion since an early age, worked hard for it and before reaching the fourth decade of his life made himself financially secure.

Nathanael Farrelly became millionaire at 28

Nathanael Farrelly started working at 21, when he became a registered nurse and three years later at 24, he started his own company of home infusion therapy. When medications and fluids are transferred directly into the patient’s blood it is called Home Infusion Therapy (HIT). This is done with the help of intravenous (IV) or other delivery methods at home. It also involves administering enteral formulas to patients through a catheter put in a patient’s gastro-intestinal (GI) tract.

However, Farrelly sold his company, ‘Revitalized’ for USD 12.5 million (Rs 106 crore) at 28, all this before he even turned 30 and attained financial independence. At 29 now, he lives with his pregnant and three children with a net worth of USD 14 million (Rs 119.53 crore).

How this started

However, the motivation for such a great career was the desire to marry his girlfriend. Nathanael was 17 when he asked his 16-year-old girlfriend’s father to let him marry her. The answer was an obvious “no”, he told CNBC in its Make It series. He was not financially independent and did not even complete his education. But soon after this incident he changed his plans and worked hard to prove he was the right choice for her.

So, he left his schooling midway and secured a General Educational Development diploma completing a two-year of study in less than a year. He then got permission to propose, and both married just two days after the girl’s 18th birthday.

Nathanael Farrelly is on a “family sabbatical” since September 2024 and is not working full time now but has taken a semi-retirement to spend time with his family. During this time, he also manages his real estate portfolio and makes occasional angel investments.