Bikramjit Singh from Ludhiana built a Rs 100 crore organic farming business, empowering 600 farmers and promoting sustainable agriculture through his brand ‘Healthy Earth’.

Bikramjit Singh, a farmer from Ludhiana, Punjab, has become an inspiration for many who want to take up organic farming. His journey from working regular jobs to building a Rs 100 crore business shows how dedication and smart planning can create success even in traditional fields like agriculture. Bikramjit did not start his career as a farmer. After graduating in 2005, he worked in the insurance sector while also taking care of a small farm. Later, he earned a medical degree in 2010 and briefly worked in the banking sector. But in 2014, he decided to return to his roots and focus fully on farming. His initial farming attempts in growing pomegranates did not succeed, so he switched to lemon cultivation and found better results. To expand his farming activities, Bikramjit took 200 acres of land on lease. Out of this, he planted fruit orchards on 100 acres and used the other half to grow crops like wheat, basmati rice, maize, sugarcane, and vegetables. He also introduced contract farming, which helped him connect with more farmers and grow his business.

With a strong belief in organic farming, Bikramjit launched his own brand called ‘Healthy Earth’. Under this brand, more than 216 organic products are sold, and he has also opened organic food restaurants. One of the main dishes served is ragi, a highly nutritious grain. His aim is not just business growth but also to encourage youth to stay in Punjab and build their future instead of moving abroad like his cousins.

Today, Bikramjit works with around 600 farmers who practise organic farming across 8,000 acres of land. He pays them prices that are higher than the Minimum Support Price (MSP), helping them earn better incomes and live with dignity.

By using modern technology, smart farming methods, and working closely with local communities, Bikramjit Singh has built a successful business while also uplifting many lives in the farming community. His journey proves that agriculture, when done with passion and innovation, can lead to great success.