Rakesh Chopdar overcame academic struggles to build Azad Engineering, a billion-dollar manufacturing leader in aerospace, defense, and energy sectors.

Rakesh Chopdar's life story is a remarkable example of how perseverance and self-belief can turn challenges into opportunities. Once dismissed as a failure due to poor academic performance, Chopdar has risen to become a respected entrepreneur in the global manufacturing sector. His journey proves that setbacks can be stepping stones to success.

Chopdar's early life was marked by struggles. He faced severe criticism from his family and peers after performing poorly in his 10th-grade exams, which led many to label him a failure. Instead of succumbing to negativity, he joined his father's factory, Atlas Fasteners, where he began learning about engineering and manufacturing. This hands-on experience became the foundation of his future success.

After spending twelve years in the family business, Chopdar launched his own venture, Azad Engineering, in 2008. Starting with just a second-hand CNC machine in a small shed, he secured a crucial order to produce airfoils for thermal power turbines. This marked the beginning of his company’s rise in the global manufacturing arena.

Today, Azad Engineering is a prominent name in the industry, known for producing high-precision rotating parts used in power generation, military aircraft, and the oil and gas sectors. The company has established partnerships with renowned global giants, including Rolls-Royce, Boeing, GE, and Pratt & Whitney. From a modest revenue of Rs 2 crore in 2008, Azad Engineering achieved an impressive Rs 350 crore in 2023-24. After its public listing, the company’s market valuation crossed USD 1 billion.

Azad Engineering continues to grow under Chopdar's leadership. A new facility spanning 200,000 square meters is being developed with an investment of over ₹800 crore, focusing on aerospace, defense, energy, and oil and gas sectors. Recently, the company secured a deal with DRDO to produce hybrid turbo-gas generators, with the first batch of engines expected by early 2026.

Chopdar's journey, from struggling in school to leading a billion-dollar enterprise, is a powerful testament to determination, hard work, and resilience. It serves as an inspiration for anyone facing challenges, showing that success is achievable with the right mindset and effort.