Meet man who started his business with Rs 3.6 lakh investment, but faced huge loss, then built his own machine to...

In Rangadhampalli, Siddipet district, Telangana, an unforeseen crisis was about to spark an extraordinary transformation. Mallesham, a determined local entrepreneur, faced a devastating setback when the costly machine he bought for Rs 3.6 lakh broke down, plunging his fledgling business into chaos. The machine, essential for producing eco-friendly plates, glasses, and cups from leaves, had barely started operations before it ceased to function, jeopardising Mallesham’s dream of a plastic-free society.

Undeterred by the machine's failure, Mallesham, alongside his two sons, Pramod and Pradeep, embarked on an ambitious project to build a replacement. Despite the financial and logistical challenges, they harnessed their resourcefulness to engineer a machine at a fraction of the cost—about Rs 1 lakh less than the original. Their perseverance and ingenuity not only salvaged their business but also positioned them as pioneers in sustainable production.

The idea for the venture emerged against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, a period marked by economic uncertainties and widespread job losses. Observing the plight of laid-off IT professionals and the growing environmental concerns, Mallesham and his family sought to make a difference by creating an eco-friendly alternative to plastic. The raw materials for their products—Moduka leaves from Odisha and Adda and Kamal leaves from Visakhapatnam—were already procured, and the breakdown of the machine threatened to derail their plans. Yet, the family's resolve remained unshaken.

After constructing their custom-built machine, Mallesham's enterprise not only resumed but flourished. Their products gained substantial demand, with orders flowing in from various districts including Vijayanagaram, Siddipet, Husnabad, Karimnagar, Sangareddy, and Sadashivpet. Recently, they completed a significant order of 10,000 plates for Vijayanagaram, showcasing their capability and efficiency. Their products are also used as cattle fodder and manure, underscoring their commitment to sustainability.

Mallesham's business model reflects a deep commitment to both environmental preservation and community welfare. He has also ventured into training others and even crafted a machine for a client in Khammam district. With a monthly income of about Rs 50,000, Mallesham’s enterprise is a testament to the power of innovation and resilience.

Today, Mallesham and his sons continue their mission to reduce plastic waste and promote sustainable living, turning adversity into opportunity and leading the way in eco-friendly manufacturing.