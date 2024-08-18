Meet man who started business with just Rs 25000, later built Rs 5947 crore company, produced world’s largest…

Born in Karnataka in 1957, Shashi Kiran Shetty studied commerce at Sri Venkataraman Swamy College and then, in 1978, packed his bags for Mumbai in search of job opportunities.

Starting a business requires a certain amount of capital to ensure stable growth and success. However, some entrepreneurs have managed to defy the odds and turn minimal capital into a multi-crore business empire. Such is the story of Shashi Kiran Shetty who started business with just Rs 25,000 and went on to build a company worth Rs 59.47 billion.

Sashi Kiran Shetty started his professional journey in Mumbai, working first at Intermodal Transport and Trading Systems Pvt Ltd and later at Forbes Gokak.

At the age of just 29, he started his own business named Trans India Freight Services Private Limited. In 1994, he started Allcargo Logistics Limited.

Today, Allcargo Group, which employs a dynamic team of 4,500 people, has established a significant presence in over 180 countries across the globe. The company is the world's largest LCL consolidator. LCL means 'Less Than Container Load' i.e. when the goods are not enough to fill the entire container.

At present, Allcargo Logistics boasts an impressive market capitalisation of Rs 5947 crore.

