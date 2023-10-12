Meet man who started business with Rs 10000 loan, now runs Rs 14000 crore company, not from IIT, IIM, his business is…

Headlines

Meet actor who gave 25 flops in a row, was still called a superstar, his one decision made Rajesh Khanna a superstar

Anant Ambani’s journey to Rs 16 trillion firm's board may face roadblock, investors suggested to vote against him

World Arthritis Day 2023: How does stress management play a role in alleviating arthritis symptoms?

Viral video: Adorable baby rhino's joyful run melts hearts online, watch

Delhi-NCR news: Delhi-Meerut Eway to be linked to GT Road, know how it will benefit people of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Anant Ambani’s journey to Rs 16 trillion firm's board may face roadblock, investors suggested to vote against him

Meet actor who gave 25 flops in a row, was still called a superstar, his one decision made Rajesh Khanna a superstar

World Arthritis Day 2023: How does stress management play a role in alleviating arthritis symptoms?

Foot Problems: 10 ways to prevent corns, calluses

Famous Hindu temples in Pakistan

Must-watch South Indian horror films on OTT

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

Israel Gaza War: Gaza faces ‘humanitarian catastrophe,’ no electricity as sole power plant stops working

Konkona Sen Sharma on Mumbai Diaries S2: 'OTT has given chance to actors who...'

Israel Gaza War Ground Report : Death toll rises, shelling continues as Israeli pounded Gaza

Meet India's shortest actor, only 4'8", last three films earned Rs 2200 crore; more than Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh, Salman

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to re-release in theatres on its 25th anniversary, here's when and where you can watch it

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals she and Will Smith separated in 2016, netizens wonder 'so he slapped Chris Rock for nothing'

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man who started business with Rs 10000 loan, now runs Rs 14000 crore company, not from IIT, IIM, his business is…

The manufacturing unit of Rajesh Exports Limited has the capacity to manufacture 400 tonnes of gold products per year, including the finest plain and studded jewellery, medals and coins.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 11:05 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Nowadays, Startup culture is in huge demand in India and every day we hear success stories of Indian entrepreneurs. But, there are many successful Indian businessmen who managed to achieve success before the era of startup culture through their hard work and perseverance. In this article we will talk about Rajesh Mehta, an Indian businessman who once used to sell gold jewellery by going to shops, but has now become India’s leading gold exporter. Rajesh Mehtra has started the gold business with Rs 10000 only and his business empire is now worth Rs 13,800 crore.

Rajesh Mehta is the owner and executive chairman of Rajesh Exports, which makes gold products and exports them. Rajesh Mehta’s company makes different products, including gold jewellery, medals and coins. The manufacturing unit of Rajesh Exports Limited has the capacity to manufacture 400 tonnes of gold products per year, including the finest plain and studded jewellery, medals and coins.

During his childhood, Rajesh Mehta wanted to became a doctor but it seems that destiny has written a completely different fat for him. Rajesh Mehta is originally from Gujarat but he has studied from Bangalore. His father Jaswantari Mehta came to Karnataka for jewellery business. During his studies, at the age of just 16, Rajesh also started working with his father and his elder brother to take his family business forward.

Rajesh Mehta wanted to do something big in business and with this aim in his mind he borrowed Rs 2,000 from his brother and took a loan of Rs 8,000 from the bank. In 1982, Mehta decided to launch his own business with the borrowed money. Initially, Rajesh Mehta used to buy jewellery from Chennai and sell it in Rajkot, Gujarat. Initially he did this work on a small scale, but when he started getting success in this work, then he started selling jewellery to wholesalers in Gujarat.

Rajesh Mehta then expanded his business to Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad. The turning point in his life came when he entered the gold jewellery business in 1989 and started a gold jewellery manufacturing unit in his small garage in Bengaluru. In this unit, Mehta manufactured goods and exported them to Britain, Dubai, Oman, Kuwait, America and Europe.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

World's most expensive wedding ever took place in India, costs more than Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani wedding, it was of...

Will Boron boost test levels and body muscle?

Delhi NCR news: 14 Noida schools told to shut classes with immediate effect over law violation; check details

This English batter becomes 3rd player to score century in World Cup match in India, not Root, Buttler

Mini Shadow Edition launched in India, limited to 24 units, priced at Rs 49 lakhs

MORE

MOST VIEWED

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE