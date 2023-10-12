Meet man who started business with Rs 10000 loan, now runs Rs 14000 crore company, not from IIT, IIM, his business is…

The manufacturing unit of Rajesh Exports Limited has the capacity to manufacture 400 tonnes of gold products per year, including the finest plain and studded jewellery, medals and coins.

Nowadays, Startup culture is in huge demand in India and every day we hear success stories of Indian entrepreneurs. But, there are many successful Indian businessmen who managed to achieve success before the era of startup culture through their hard work and perseverance. In this article we will talk about Rajesh Mehta, an Indian businessman who once used to sell gold jewellery by going to shops, but has now become India’s leading gold exporter. Rajesh Mehtra has started the gold business with Rs 10000 only and his business empire is now worth Rs 13,800 crore.

Rajesh Mehta is the owner and executive chairman of Rajesh Exports, which makes gold products and exports them. Rajesh Mehta’s company makes different products, including gold jewellery, medals and coins. The manufacturing unit of Rajesh Exports Limited has the capacity to manufacture 400 tonnes of gold products per year, including the finest plain and studded jewellery, medals and coins.

During his childhood, Rajesh Mehta wanted to became a doctor but it seems that destiny has written a completely different fat for him. Rajesh Mehta is originally from Gujarat but he has studied from Bangalore. His father Jaswantari Mehta came to Karnataka for jewellery business. During his studies, at the age of just 16, Rajesh also started working with his father and his elder brother to take his family business forward.

Rajesh Mehta wanted to do something big in business and with this aim in his mind he borrowed Rs 2,000 from his brother and took a loan of Rs 8,000 from the bank. In 1982, Mehta decided to launch his own business with the borrowed money. Initially, Rajesh Mehta used to buy jewellery from Chennai and sell it in Rajkot, Gujarat. Initially he did this work on a small scale, but when he started getting success in this work, then he started selling jewellery to wholesalers in Gujarat.

Rajesh Mehta then expanded his business to Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad. The turning point in his life came when he entered the gold jewellery business in 1989 and started a gold jewellery manufacturing unit in his small garage in Bengaluru. In this unit, Mehta manufactured goods and exported them to Britain, Dubai, Oman, Kuwait, America and Europe.