Meet man who started business from ordinary flat, now runs Rs 16000 crore company as...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Kalki 2898 AD release postponed due to Lok Sabha elections, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone-starrer to get new release date

Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya’s bromance steals the spotlight in viral video amid MI captaincy row - Watch

Sriram Raghavan reacts to Katrina, Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Merry Christmas' box office failure: 'Didn't expect same...'

'Don't test...': Shaheen Afridi's cryptic Instagram post goes viral after losing Pakistan captaincy to Babar Azam

This actor ran away from home at 16, became TV and film star, worked in 25 films, then returned to college at 40

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kalki 2898 AD release postponed due to Lok Sabha elections, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone-starrer to get new release date

Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya’s bromance steals the spotlight in viral video amid MI captaincy row - Watch

Sriram Raghavan reacts to Katrina, Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Merry Christmas' box office failure: 'Didn't expect same...'

Super healthy seeds you should eat

10 yoga asanas to improve concentration

8 ways to improve gut health

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Another Jolt To Congress! Gourav Vallabh Joins BJP, Hours After Quitting Congress | LS Polls 2024

BJP MP Hema Malini Reacts To Randeep Surjewala's 'Lick' Comment: 'They Target Me Because...'

Shocking! Paramilitary Jawan Dies After Shooting Himself At A Metro Station In Delhi | Delhi Metro

Kalki 2898 AD release postponed due to Lok Sabha elections, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone-starrer to get new release date

Sriram Raghavan reacts to Katrina, Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Merry Christmas' box office failure: 'Didn't expect same...'

This actor ran away from home at 16, became TV and film star, worked in 25 films, then returned to college at 40

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man who started business from ordinary flat, now runs Rs 16000 crore company as...

Sumit was employed by the Japanese electronics and technology company Sony prior to this business trip.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Apr 05, 2024, 06:00 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Business success cannot be attained quickly. It calls for bravery, tenacity, and passion. This is the tale of a person who, despite all obstacles, turned an outdated flat into a profitable business worth Rs 16,000 crore in just four years. His name is Sumit Gupta, and he started his venture in a modest flat that now stands as an empire. Let us enlighten you about his tale.

In 2018, it all began in a modest Mumbai flat. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay student Sumit Gupta and his college buddy Neeraj Khandelwal dreamed of accomplishing great things. His savings lasted only three months. They were having trouble making ends meet. Despite these challenges, he set out on a path that quickly elevated him to the status of one of the nation's most prosperous businessmen.

Sumit was employed by the Japanese electronics and technology company Sony prior to this business trip. At the same time, Bitcoin was becoming more and more popular worldwide. Sumit began to see the possibilities of blockchain technology. Neeraj, a longtime friend, was aware of this perspective. Neeraj had a role in the family business of Sumit. They had known one another since Kota's JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) days. Afterwards, they were accepted to IIT-B together.

He began researching the market for nearly four years before launching CoinDCX in 2018 out of an old Mumbai flat. They persisted in their journey in spite of early setbacks and India's undeveloped cryptocurrency market. Their specialised cryptocurrency trading platform quickly evolved into a marketplace for goods and services.

The global COVID-19 pandemic presented a significant obstacle for businesses everywhere. But even in those trying times, CoinDCX was able to prosper. The company reached a $1.1 billion valuation by 2021. It thus turned into the first cryptocurrency unicorn in India. Over 600 people work for CoinDCX as of right now. It caters to 1.5 crore users. In just four years after its founding, the company's valuation surpassed Rs 16,000 crore following another round of funding in April 2022.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Bollywood’s highest paid item girl charges Rs 3 crore a song, more than heroines' full fees; not Nora, Malaika, Katrina

Skoda Superb makes a comeback in India, costs more than Mercedes-Benz SUV at Rs…

Saharanpur Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

J&K: Sub-inspector dies after shootout inside Government Medical College in Kathua

Meet Indian genius who completed MSc by 12, became IIT professor at 22, was sacked after few years due to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement