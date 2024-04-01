Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet woman, who didn't join Rs 80000 crore family business, now runs Rs 150 crore company, she is...

Narayana Murthy’s Infosys to get Rs 63290000000 from Income Tax Department

Meet Anil Ambani and Mukesh Ambani’s brother-in-law, a Tata scholar, he used to work for Indian cricket team’s…

Meet man who started business by borrowing Rs 10,000, now giving competition to Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, he is...

Crew box office collection day 3: Kareena, Kriti, Tabu’s film crosses Rs 50-crore mark worldwide in opening weekend

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet woman, who didn't join Rs 80000 crore family business, now runs Rs 150 crore company, she is...

Narayana Murthy’s Infosys to get Rs 63290000000 from Income Tax Department

Meet Anil Ambani and Mukesh Ambani’s brother-in-law, a Tata scholar, he used to work for Indian cricket team’s…

Herbs and spices that improve your kidney and liver health

11 Bollywood movies that are remakes of Korean films

9 important life lessons by Tom Hanks

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Detained By Mumbai Police After Raid At Hookah Bar | Mumbai News

US Bridge Collapse: 'I Was Really Scared', Local Shares Experience On Baltimore Mishap | Maryland

Meet Rumy Alqahtani, First Miss Universe Contestant From Saudi Arabia, Know All About Her

Crew box office collection day 3: Kareena, Kriti, Tabu’s film crosses Rs 50-crore mark worldwide in opening weekend

Meet actress, who gave hits with SRK, Salman, Aamir, rejected offers on one condition, quit films for marriage; now...

Meet 22-year-old actress, who is more popular than Kareena, Janhvi, Kajol, flies in private jet worth crores

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man who started business by borrowing Rs 10,000, now giving competition to Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, he is...

His journey serves as a perfect example of hope for aspiring entrepreneurs everywhere, reminding us that with determination, and innovation, anything is possible.

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Apr 01, 2024, 10:08 AM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

article-main
Image source: Facebook/@Mufti Jeans
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the bustling streets of Mumbai, where dreams often collide with reality, one man dared to defy the odds and made his own path to success. Meet Kamal Khushlani, the visionary entrepreneur behind the iconic fashion brand, Mufti. His story is not just about building a business; it's about determination, and the belief in turning challenges into opportunities.

Born into a middle-class family and faced with the loss of his father at a young age, Kamal's journey was far from easy. With just Rs 10,000 borrowed from his maternal aunt, he took the first step towards realising his dream.

In 1998, Kamal launched Mufti as a modest line of men's clothing. With no office and no employees, he went on a door to door journey. His dedication knew no bounds as he rode his bike to the workshop, laden with clothes, determined to make his mark in the fiercely competitive fashion industry.

Despite the initial hurdles, Mufti began to gain popularity, capturing the hearts of fashion-forward men across the country. Kamal's commitment to innovation and his keen eye for design set Mufti apart in an industry dominated by established players. What started as a brand with just Rs 10,000 blossomed into a multi-crore empire, with Mufti boasting over 350 exclusive outlets nationwide.

Today, Mufti stands as a testament to Kamal's never-ending spirit. With a projected revenue of Rs 900 crore over the next five years, the brand continues to soar to new heights under his visionary leadership. Mufti is giving tough competition to fashion brands such as Westside and AJIO. Westside is a part of Tata's Trent Ltd, whereas AJIO is Reliance Retail’s fashion and lifestyle e-commerce platform.

Kamal Khushlani's journey serves as a perfect example of hope for aspiring entrepreneurs everywhere, reminding us that with determination, and innovation, anything is possible.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

‘Raat ko daaru peeke...’: Kunal Kamra says he won't apologise for 'abusing' Salman Khan

10-year-old girl dies shortly after eating her birthday cake, know what happened

New income tax rules to be implemented from April 1; Here's all you need to know about changes

Gurdaspur constituency Punjab Lok Sabha election 2024: Know polling date, schedule, candidates, past results

Meet actor who earned Rs 375 crore from one film, last two films were super flop, not SRK, Salman, Prabhas, Rajinikanth

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement