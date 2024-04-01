Meet man who started business by borrowing Rs 10,000, now giving competition to Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, he is...

In the bustling streets of Mumbai, where dreams often collide with reality, one man dared to defy the odds and made his own path to success. Meet Kamal Khushlani, the visionary entrepreneur behind the iconic fashion brand, Mufti. His story is not just about building a business; it's about determination, and the belief in turning challenges into opportunities.

Born into a middle-class family and faced with the loss of his father at a young age, Kamal's journey was far from easy. With just Rs 10,000 borrowed from his maternal aunt, he took the first step towards realising his dream.

In 1998, Kamal launched Mufti as a modest line of men's clothing. With no office and no employees, he went on a door to door journey. His dedication knew no bounds as he rode his bike to the workshop, laden with clothes, determined to make his mark in the fiercely competitive fashion industry.

Despite the initial hurdles, Mufti began to gain popularity, capturing the hearts of fashion-forward men across the country. Kamal's commitment to innovation and his keen eye for design set Mufti apart in an industry dominated by established players. What started as a brand with just Rs 10,000 blossomed into a multi-crore empire, with Mufti boasting over 350 exclusive outlets nationwide.

Today, Mufti stands as a testament to Kamal's never-ending spirit. With a projected revenue of Rs 900 crore over the next five years, the brand continues to soar to new heights under his visionary leadership. Mufti is giving tough competition to fashion brands such as Westside and AJIO. Westside is a part of Tata's Trent Ltd, whereas AJIO is Reliance Retail’s fashion and lifestyle e-commerce platform.

Kamal Khushlani's journey serves as a perfect example of hope for aspiring entrepreneurs everywhere, reminding us that with determination, and innovation, anything is possible.