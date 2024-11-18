Ramesh Juneja's journey from a Medical Representative to founding Mankind Pharma revolutionized affordable healthcare in India.

In the 1970s, a young man named Ramesh Juneja spent countless hours traveling by dusty UP Roadways buses, moving from one small town to another in Uttar Pradesh. At the time, he was just a Medical Representative (MR) with a modest job, working hard to introduce doctors to medical products. But few could have imagined that this determined young man would one day establish one of India’s leading pharmaceutical companies, Mankind Pharma, and revolutionize affordable healthcare in the country.

Born in 1955 in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, Ramesh came from a middle-class family. After completing a degree in science, he began his career in 1974 with KeePharma Ltd. His job as an MR involved extensive travel, often from Meerut to nearby towns like Purkaji. Despite long hours, he was committed to building relationships with doctors and understanding the medical field.

In 1975, Ramesh joined Lupin Limited as a first-line manager, where he worked for eight years. During this time, he learned about the pharmaceutical industry and noticed a major problem: the lack of affordable medicines. The turning point came in 1983 when he saw a heartbreaking scene at a chemist shop. A customer, unable to afford his prescribed medicines, tried to offer his silver jewelry as payment. This incident deeply moved Ramesh and motivated him to ensure that no one would have to make such sacrifices for essential medicines.

Determined to make a difference, Ramesh left his secure job and started a pharmaceutical company called Bestochem with a friend. While the venture didn’t succeed, it taught him resilience. In 1994, Ramesh and his brother, Rajeev Juneja, founded Mankind Pharma with an initial investment of ₹50 lakh. Their goal was clear: to provide high-quality medicines at affordable prices. By the end of its first year, the company had reached a valuation of ₹4 crore.

Through strategic marketing and an unwavering focus on affordability, Mankind Pharma steadily grew into India’s fourth-largest pharmaceutical company, now valued at ₹96,703 crore. Its popular products include Manforce condoms, Prega News, Unwanted 72, and Gas-O-Fast. In May 2023, the company went public, with its IPO gaining a remarkable 74% in stock value.

Ramesh Juneja’s journey from a small-town MR to the founder of a pharmaceutical empire is a story of determination, vision, and a commitment to making healthcare accessible to all.

