We come across few individuals who are set apart from the rest of the world. Individuals who make their own story. Industrialist Ravi Modi has come a long way inspiring many with his journey filled with struggles and lessons to learn from.

Who is Ravi Modi?

Ravi Modi was a small-scale salesman who worked in his father’s small clothing shop at 13. Gaining enough experience in clothing, he borrowed Rs 10,000 from his mother to start his own business in the clothing industry.

He started manufacturing Indian traditional clothing and entered pan-Indian markets. Ravi Modi established Vedant Fashions in 2002, named after his only son, in Kolkata. The company manufactures traditional Indian wear. He then established Manyavar, the brand selling traditional Indian outfits. Along his way he faced many challenges.

With Manyavar, Ravi Modi established a name for him in the hearts of Indians, largely whose favorite choice for wedding wear happens to be Manyavar. The brand has various outlets across India today.

Ravi Modi’s success

Ravi Modi owes his success mainly to his sharp strategy and determination. Forbes named Ravi Modi among the world’s billionaires in 2022 with a net worth of USD 2.5 billion. He started selling to big format stores and established unique brand outlets which increased his business. His business strategy worked and Manyavar was started coming up in every major store pan India by 2005-2006 and by 2008 its first exclusive store was opened in Bhubaneswar. This generated immense revenue for the company. Vedant Fashions has an extensive presence, it boasts over 660 outlets spanning 263 cities nationwide, plus 17 stores globally.

He opened Manyavar’s first international store in Dubai in 2011.

Ravi Modi’s net worth

Ravi Modi’s net worth is Rs 17,300 crores as of February 2025. He maintains his simplicity and does not come in media so often. He did not even attend his company’s listing on the National Stock Exchange.