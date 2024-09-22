Meet man who started as intern at Apple, later built Rs 2129252 crore company, he is...

Marc Russell Benioff was born in San Francisco on September 25, 1964, into a family that instilled a strong work ethic. His father, Russell Benioff, owned a local department store, and it was here that young Marc learned the value of hard work. At age 15, Benioff launched his first entrepreneurial venture, Liberty Software, creating video games for the Atari 800. By the time he turned 16, he was earning enough to fund his education at the University of Southern California.

Benioff’s passion for technology was evident early on. His time as a high school programmer culminated in a unique opportunity—an internship at Apple under the tutelage of Steve Jobs. It was this exposure to Apple’s revolutionary culture that planted the seeds for what would later become Salesforce.

After graduating from USC in 1986, Benioff joined Oracle, a rapidly growing database company founded by Larry Ellison. He quickly rose through the ranks, becoming the youngest vice president in the company’s history at the age of 26. Ellison became a mentor to Benioff, guiding him through the corporate world. However, Benioff eventually realised that his ambitions went beyond Oracle.

During a sabbatical to Hawaii, Benioff conceived the idea of a cloud-based software service that would revolutionise business technology. And in 1999, Salesforce was born—offering companies a way to manage their customer relationships through the cloud, without needing to install complex software systems.

Salesforce wasn’t just a new company; it was a new way of thinking about software. Benioff secured early funding from Ellison, but their relationship soured when Oracle started developing its own competing product. The two tech titans engaged in a high-profile rivalry, but Benioff’s vision prevailed. By 2004, Salesforce went public, raising $110 million, and cementing Benioff’s place as one of Silicon Valley’s most forward-thinking leaders.

Beyond his business acumen, Benioff has gained recognition for his philanthropic efforts. He and his wife Lynne have donated millions to causes such as children’s health and public education. In 2010, the Benioffs donated $250 million to UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospitals, a testament to their commitment to giving back. In 2018, the Benioffs made headlines again by purchasing Time magazine for $190 million, cementing Marc’s status not just as a tech visionary but as a media mogul.

As of 2024, Benioff’s net worth stands at Rs 7,84,71 crore, and Salesforce has grown into a cloud computing giant with a market capitalization of Rs 2,12,92,52 crore. His journey from programming video games to leading one of the world’s most influential tech companies is a testament to his unrelenting drive and vision. Today, Marc Benioff remains a powerful force in both the business and philanthropic worlds, reshaping how we think about technology and corporate responsibility.