Meet man who sold wife's jewellery to start small business, rhen built Rs 6575 crore company, Mukesh Ambani is...

Whenever anyone is looking for any phone number of a shop, a mechanic, an electrician, a cook, a restaurant, a hotel, etc, Just Dial is the place to go. In this article, we will talk about how VSS Mani founded Just Dial.

VSS Mani's family was middle-class, hailing from Tamil Nadu. After completing his initial education, he enrolled in commerce at Delhi University. Alongside, he began preparing for Chartered Accountancy. The family's financial situation was not good, so Mani left his studies and took up a job as a salesman. After working as a salesman in several places, Mani wanted to start his own business. In collaboration with a friend, he started a company called AskMe in 1989, but it didn't succeed. Undeterred, Mani began working on a wedding planner magazine in 1992. He faced failure in this venture too. After failing in business twice, he decided to return to employment.

Mani worked for a company where he dealt with Yellow Pages and telephone directories. It was here that he got the idea for Just Dial. Mani received full support from his wife. Since there were no funds, his wife gave him her jewelry. With some money withdrawn from FDs, he started Just Dial from a rented garage. After the liberalization of the telephone policy in 1996, getting a landline phone became easier. As the number of landlines increased, Just Dial also grew. Just Dial connected customers with sellers and vice versa.

Mani started expanding his company. Apart from contact numbers and details, he also started online food ordering and ticket booking services. The company's work and profits continued to grow. In 2000, the dot com version of Just Dial was launched, and in 2007, the web-based version of Just Dial was launched. By 2007, the company's valuation had reached around Rs 4,000 crore. In 2013, the company launched its IPO. The company's valuation reached up to Rs 6,000 crore.

Reliance Retail, owned by Mukesh Ambani, offered Rs 3497 crore in 2021 to acquire his 41% share in Justdial. Mani's shares were valued at Rs 1332 crore. He continues to lead the business as CEO.

Reliance Retail acquired 67 percent of Just Dial in 2021, including VSS Mani's shares. Reliance reportedly granted Rs. 2200 crore for the open offer, Rs. 1332 crore for Mani's stake, and Rs. 2165 crore for the new shares. At an estimated worth of Rs 8,500 crore, it offered Rs 5700 crore for the majority of the stake.