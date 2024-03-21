Meet man who sold wife's jewellery to start small business, rhen built Rs 6575 crore company, Mukesh Ambani is...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

‘Sundar Pichai to join Apple…’: Highest paid Indian CEO’s image with Apple chief Tim Cook goes viral

Patanjali Ayurved's Acharya Balkrishna submits apology for misleading advertisement to SC

Who was Sajid, barber accused of killing 2 brothers in UP's Badaun?

NEET PG 2024 exam date rescheduled, major updates students must know

Meet woman who is heiress of 130-year-old company, partner firm with Toyota, she is Ratan Tata’s…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

‘Sundar Pichai to join Apple…’: Highest paid Indian CEO’s image with Apple chief Tim Cook goes viral

Who was Sajid, barber accused of killing 2 brothers in UP's Badaun?

NEET PG 2024 exam date rescheduled, major updates students must know

8 health benefits of consuming sesame seeds

Surprising benefits of drinking cinnamon water on empty stomach

8 easy ways to boost confidence

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

Sara Ali Khan sets the screen on fire in glam avatar in Murder Mubarak

Streaming This Week: Fighter, Ae Watan Mere Watan, 3 Body Problem, Oppenheimer, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Elvish Yadav Arrest: What Is Snake Venom Case And Why Bigg Boss OTT Winner Got Arrested | Explained

EC Advances Counting Date For Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly Elections

Breaking News: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Arrested By Noida Police, To Be Presented In Court Today

Not Kapil Sharma, Vir Das or Bassi, but this is first Indian comedian to perform at Madison Square Garden

Meet actress who was born a boy, faced harassment, did odd jobs to survive, made debut with superstar, then became..

Meet actor who made Bollywood debut with Kareena, then gave many flop films, only did supporting roles, his sister is..

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man who sold wife's jewellery to start small business, rhen built Rs 6575 crore company, Mukesh Ambani is...

Mani worked for a company where he dealt with Yellow Pages and telephone directories. It was here that he got the idea for Just Dial.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Mar 21, 2024, 10:42 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Whenever anyone is looking for any phone number of a shop, a mechanic, an electrician, a cook, a restaurant, a hotel, etc, Just Dial is the place to go. In this article, we will talk about how VSS Mani founded Just Dial.

VSS Mani's family was middle-class, hailing from Tamil Nadu. After completing his initial education, he enrolled in commerce at Delhi University. Alongside, he began preparing for Chartered Accountancy. The family's financial situation was not good, so Mani left his studies and took up a job as a salesman. After working as a salesman in several places, Mani wanted to start his own business. In collaboration with a friend, he started a company called AskMe in 1989, but it didn't succeed. Undeterred, Mani began working on a wedding planner magazine in 1992. He faced failure in this venture too. After failing in business twice, he decided to return to employment.

Mani worked for a company where he dealt with Yellow Pages and telephone directories. It was here that he got the idea for Just Dial. Mani received full support from his wife. Since there were no funds, his wife gave him her jewelry. With some money withdrawn from FDs, he started Just Dial from a rented garage. After the liberalization of the telephone policy in 1996, getting a landline phone became easier. As the number of landlines increased, Just Dial also grew. Just Dial connected customers with sellers and vice versa.

Mani started expanding his company. Apart from contact numbers and details, he also started online food ordering and ticket booking services. The company's work and profits continued to grow. In 2000, the dot com version of Just Dial was launched, and in 2007, the web-based version of Just Dial was launched. By 2007, the company's valuation had reached around Rs 4,000 crore. In 2013, the company launched its IPO. The company's valuation reached up to Rs 6,000 crore.

Reliance Retail, owned by Mukesh Ambani, offered Rs 3497 crore in 2021 to acquire his 41% share in Justdial. Mani's shares were valued at Rs 1332 crore. He continues to lead the business as CEO.

Reliance Retail acquired 67 percent of Just Dial in 2021, including VSS Mani's shares. Reliance reportedly granted Rs. 2200 crore for the open offer, Rs. 1332 crore for Mani's stake, and Rs. 2165 crore for the new shares. At an estimated worth of Rs 8,500 crore, it offered Rs 5700 crore for the majority of the stake.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Citadel Honey Bunny: Prime Video announces Indian version of Russo Brothers' series starring Varun, Samantha, Kay Kay

Johnny Depp reacts after Blow co-star Lola Glaudini accuses him of abuse: 'This recounting differs...'

CAA row: SC asks Centre to respond within 3 weeks, next hearing on April 9

'He tried to...': Badaun double murder eyewitness shares chilling details

This film was first to earn Rs 500 crore at box office, not Dangal, PK, Secret Superstar, Baahubali, Bajrangi Bhaijaan

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

Sara Ali Khan sets the screen on fire in glam avatar in Murder Mubarak

Streaming This Week: Fighter, Ae Watan Mere Watan, 3 Body Problem, Oppenheimer, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Nishant Malkani, Isha Sharma, Gauri Pradhan, Rakesh Paul celebrate success of Pashminna as show concludes

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement