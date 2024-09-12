Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This film is India's biggest hit in China, grossed Rs 1300 crore; it's not Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Jawan, RRR, Baahubali, PK

'Will strangle him...': When Sunil Gavaskar 'predicted' young Sachin Tendulkar would score 15,000 Test runs

Sonu Sood on his devotion for Lord Ganesha, how Bappa changed his life: 'Jab main Moga mein tha...' | Exclusive

After Paralympics Gold win, Navdeep Singh’s net worth reaches Rs....

Meet man who sold his first venture for Rs 80000000, now runs Rs 42467 crore company as...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
This film is India's biggest hit in China, grossed Rs 1300 crore; it's not Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Jawan, RRR, Baahubali, PK

This film is India's biggest hit in China, grossed Rs 1300 crore; it's not Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Jawan, RRR, Baahubali, PK

Sonu Sood on his devotion for Lord Ganesha, how Bappa changed his life: 'Jab main Moga mein tha...' | Exclusive

Sonu Sood on his devotion for Lord Ganesha, how Bappa changed his life: 'Jab main Moga mein tha...' | Exclusive

'Will strangle him...': When Sunil Gavaskar 'predicted' young Sachin Tendulkar would score 15,000 Test runs

'Will strangle him...': When Sunil Gavaskar 'predicted' young Sachin Tendulkar would score 15,000 Test runs

8 animals that hate snakes

8 animals that hate snakes

8 animals that are masters of camouflage 

8 animals that are masters of camouflage 

Seven richest politicians in India 

Seven richest politicians in India 

बाइक से ट्रेन के इंजन को खींचने की कोशिश कर रहा था शख्स, Video हुआ Viral

बाइक से ट्रेन के इंजन को खींचने की कोशिश कर रहा था शख्स, Video हुआ Viral

China में हुई अंडरवियर की बारिश, Social Media पर लगने लगे जमकर ठहाके, देखें Video

China में हुई अंडरवियर की बारिश, Social Media पर लगने लगे जमकर ठहाके, देखें Video

Delhi Python Video: दिल्ली में स्कूल के पास मिला 8 फीट लंबा अजगर, देखकर भागे खड़े हुए लोग

Delhi Python Video: दिल्ली में स्कूल के पास मिला 8 फीट लंबा अजगर, देखकर भागे खड़े हुए लोग

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Streaming This Week: Sector 36, Berlin, Khalbali Records, Mr Bachchan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: Sector 36, Berlin, Khalbali Records, Mr Bachchan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Rishi Kapoor's heroine who became star with hit debut, quit films after continuous flops; left India to live in...

Meet Rishi Kapoor's heroine who became star with hit debut, quit films after continuous flops; left India to live in...

India's most successful star kid gave blockbusters at 25, bigger than superstar dad; not Ranbir, Hrithik, Salman, Alia

India's most successful star kid gave blockbusters at 25, bigger than superstar dad; not Ranbir, Hrithik, Salman, Alia

Malaika Arora Father Death: Anil Mehta's Final Words To His Daughter Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora Father Death: Anil Mehta's Final Words To His Daughter Malaika Arora

Chandigarh Blast: Grenade Explosion In Sector 10; Auto Driver Arrested, Investigation Ongoing

Chandigarh Blast: Grenade Explosion In Sector 10; Auto Driver Arrested, Investigation Ongoing

BSF Jawan Injured As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Near LoC Days Before Jammu Kashmir Elections 2024

BSF Jawan Injured As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Near LoC Days Before Jammu Kashmir Elections 2024

This film is India's biggest hit in China, grossed Rs 1300 crore; it's not Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Jawan, RRR, Baahubali, PK

This film is India's biggest hit in China, grossed Rs 1300 crore; it's not Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Jawan, RRR, Baahubali, PK

Sonu Sood on his devotion for Lord Ganesha, how Bappa changed his life: 'Jab main Moga mein tha...' | Exclusive

Sonu Sood on his devotion for Lord Ganesha, how Bappa changed his life: 'Jab main Moga mein tha...' | Exclusive

Streaming This Week: Sector 36, Berlin, Khalbali Records, Mr Bachchan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: Sector 36, Berlin, Khalbali Records, Mr Bachchan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man who sold his first venture for Rs 80000000, now runs Rs 42467 crore company as...

As of 2024, Paytm's market capitalization stands at Rs 42467 crore. Forbes included Vijay Shekhar Sharma in its 2022 list of billionaires, estimating his net worth at Rs 10078 crore

Latest News

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Sep 12, 2024, 05:06 PM IST

Meet man who sold his first venture for Rs 80000000, now runs Rs 42467 crore company as...
Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Managing director of Paytm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

A young man from Aligarh, who once struggled with his English in a Hindi-medium school, would one day change the way millions of Indians handle money. Vijay Shekhar Sharma’s journey from a small-town boy to a tech mogul seemed unlikely, but fate had other plans when demonetization in 2016 catapulted his digital payment app, Paytm, into the spotlight. Yet, his story doesn't end with the success of a single app—there’s much more to the man who built one of India’s largest digital payment systems.

Growing up, Sharma attended a Hindi-medium school, and the language barrier became a significant hurdle when he began his higher education at Delhi Technology University (DTU). His struggles with English led him to fail in some subjects, but his determination to succeed kept him going. With help from friends and his relentless pursuit of mastering the language, Sharma overcame his weaknesses, dreaming of making it big in the tech world.

While still a student at DTU, he launched his first business venture, a website called indiasite.net, which he later sold for $1 million. This success set the stage for what would become his greatest innovation—Paytm.

In 2010, Sharma founded Paytm under the umbrella of One97 Communications, initially offering mobile recharges and bill payments. It wasn’t until the demonetization policy in 2016 that his fortunes truly soared. With the Indian government pushing for a cashless economy, millions turned to digital wallets, and Paytm became the go-to app for transactions. This moment was a turning point, as the app gained nationwide prominence and became synonymous with digital payments in India.

The introduction of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) by the government only further solidified Paytm’s role in the digital economy. Sharma's support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Digital India campaign helped catapult the platform to new heights. By 2018, Paytm attracted the attention of global investors, receiving Rs 2519 crore in funding from Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway.

Sharma's ambitions didn’t stop at digital payments. In 2019, he launched Paytm Payments Bank, aiming to provide banking services to over 500 million Indians. Despite fierce competition from Google Pay and PhonePe, Paytm remains one of the top digital payment platforms in the country. Paytm's Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) surged, reaching Rs 13.2 lakh crore in the financial year 2022-23.

As of 2024, Paytm's market capitalization stands at Rs 42467 crore. Forbes included Vijay Shekhar Sharma in its 2022 list of billionaires, estimating his net worth at Rs 10078 crore.

Vijay Shekhar is inspired by industry legends like Alibaba’s Jack Ma and Softbank’s Masayoshi Son, whose entrepreneurial paths have influenced his own. Sharma is married to Mridula Parashar, and they have one child, continuing to live by the values of hard work and resilience that have guided him since his humble beginnings.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Prime facie it seems to...': Mumbai police issues official statement after Malaika Arora's father's death

'Prime facie it seems to...': Mumbai police issues official statement after Malaika Arora's father's death

'My path to healing...': Princess of Wales Kate Middleton gives big update on cancer treatment

'My path to healing...': Princess of Wales Kate Middleton gives big update on cancer treatment

Siddhant Chaturvedi reacts to Ananya Panday’s Call Me Bae referring to his viral ‘struggle’ comment: 'It's funny...'

Siddhant Chaturvedi reacts to Ananya Panday’s Call Me Bae referring to his viral ‘struggle’ comment: 'It's funny...'

Meet man, who cracked UPSC exam in 1st attempt, won medals for India, resigned as IRS due to...

Meet man, who cracked UPSC exam in 1st attempt, won medals for India, resigned as IRS due to...

Meet man, who was forced to marry at 11, had first child at 20, cracked NEET exam in 5th attempt, he is now...

Meet man, who was forced to marry at 11, had first child at 20, cracked NEET exam in 5th attempt, he is now...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Sector 36, Berlin, Khalbali Records, Mr Bachchan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: Sector 36, Berlin, Khalbali Records, Mr Bachchan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Rishi Kapoor's heroine who became star with hit debut, quit films after continuous flops; left India to live in...

Meet Rishi Kapoor's heroine who became star with hit debut, quit films after continuous flops; left India to live in...

India's most successful star kid gave blockbusters at 25, bigger than superstar dad; not Ranbir, Hrithik, Salman, Alia

India's most successful star kid gave blockbusters at 25, bigger than superstar dad; not Ranbir, Hrithik, Salman, Alia

Meet India's most unsuccessful actor, has 180 flops, no hit since 1998, still a superstar; not Govinda, Akshay, Salman

Meet India's most unsuccessful actor, has 180 flops, no hit since 1998, still a superstar; not Govinda, Akshay, Salman

Saif, Kareena, Karisma attend Anil Mehta's funeral, Joyce Polycarp breaks down, Arjun Kapoor stands with Malaika Arora

Saif, Kareena, Karisma attend Anil Mehta's funeral, Joyce Polycarp breaks down, Arjun Kapoor stands with Malaika Arora

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement