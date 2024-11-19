Meet man who once abandoned as a child now he is one of the wealthiest people, having built a company from scratch and thriving in the tech world.

Larry Ellison's journey from a troubled childhood to becoming one of the wealthiest people in the world is truly remarkable. The 80-year-old founder of Oracle Corporation, now worth Rs 3608487 crore, has overcome many hardships to build his fortune. His net worth has even surpassed that of Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Bernard Arnault, Europe’s richest man. Ellison's wealth has grown rapidly, especially with the rising demand for generative AI, which has added billions to his fortune.

Born on August 17, 1944, in New York City, Ellison faced significant challenges from the very beginning. His unwed Jewish mother gave him up for adoption after he contracted pneumonia as a baby. He was adopted by his great aunt and uncle, and raised in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood. While his adoptive mother was loving, his adoptive father, who lost his wealth during the Great Depression, was distant. This difficult upbringing helped shape Ellison’s determination to succeed.

Ellison attended the University of Illinois but dropped out after his adoptive mother died. He briefly studied at the University of Chicago, where he was introduced to computer design, which sparked his interest in technology. In 1977, he founded Oracle, which has since become one of the largest software companies in the world. Today, Ellison serves as Oracle’s chief technology officer and executive chairman.

Despite living in Hawaii, where he owns 98% of the island of Lānaʻi, Ellison’s influence is still strong in Silicon Valley. Known for his extravagant lifestyle, which includes yacht racing and a large watch collection, he has also made smart investments in companies like Tesla and Salesforce. He was once on Apple’s board of directors as well. Ellison’s son, David Ellison, is also making a name for himself and could soon take over Paramount after merging with his own company, Skydance Media.

With Oracle's continued success, especially with the rise of generative AI, Ellison’s fortune and influence are expected to keep growing. Despite being 80 years old, he shows no signs of slowing down, solidifying his place as one of the most influential and fascinating figures in the tech world.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

