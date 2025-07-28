Meet man who runs Gautam Adani's company in Australia as...; the company is...

Samir Vora, Executive Director of Adani Australia, leads major coal, port, and renewable projects including Carmichael Mine and Rugby Run Solar Farm.

Mr Samir Vora holds a Bachelor of Science degree from California State University in the USA and brings over 20 years of varied experience in international trading and the resources sector, with a particular specialism in coal mining and infrastructure. He has been associated with the Adani Group since July 1994, steadily rising through the ranks to become Executive Director of Adani Australia In his current role, Samir oversees the development and execution of flagship projects in Australia, including the Carmichael Mine and Rail Project, the Abbot Point Port Project and its operations, and the Group’s renewable energy venture centred around the Rugby Run Solar Farm. The Carmichael Mine is one of Australia’s largest greenfield coal projects, while the Abbot Point Port operations involve large-scale coal export logistics. Meanwhile, the Rugby Run Solar Farm forms part of Adani’s growing interest in renewables in the region.

Sources such as Equilar ExecAtlas and The Org confirm that Mr Vora’s core expertise lies in managing coal-related infrastructure projects alongside emerging renewables, reflecting the Group’s dual focus on traditional and clean energy systems. According to his public biography, he is known for steering these massive projects with an emphasis on both operational efficiency and sustainability goals. As Executive Director and Country Head of Bravus Australia (the local entity under Adani in Australia) he continues to play a key role in interfacing with regulators, managing stakeholder relations and guiding project delivery to meet both commercial and environmental standards.

About Gautam Adani

Gautam Adani is the founder and Chairman of the Adani Group, a multinational conglomerate with interests in ports, logistics, energy, renewables, mining and infrastructure. According to a Times of India report, Gautam has overseen the company’s expansion into renewable energy, including landmark projects like Khavda solar park and Rugby Run, positioning the Group as a leader in India’s energy transition. Hindustan Times has noted how under his leadership the Group diversified globally while maintaining a strong focus on sustainability and ESG practices. His strategic vision continues to drive the organisation’s global ambitions and innovation in clean energy.