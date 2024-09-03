Meet man who runs business empire worth Rs 130934 crore, is Australia's richest Indian, his business is...

In the world of high finance and big business, it’s easy to assume that every billionaire was always destined for wealth. But for Vivek Chaand Sehgal, the richest Indian in Australia, his journey to the top began with a modest monthly income of just Rs 2500. This intriguing tale is one of sheer determination, strategic pivots, and unwavering faith in his vision.

Born into a family of jewellers, Sehgal’s first foray into the business world was through silver trading. At just 18, he was selling silver for a mere one rupee per kilogram, a venture that provided him with a respectable income in the early 1970s. However, it wasn't long before he realised the limitations of his initial business. Sensing a potential collapse, Sehgal made a bold decision that would alter his fate forever.

In 1975, alongside his mother Swaran Lata Sehgal, he founded Samvardhana Motherson Group, a company initially focused on silver trading. But the winds of fortune were not favourable, and the business teetered on the brink of bankruptcy. Rather than conceding defeat, Sehgal displayed remarkable resilience, steering his company into the auto industry—a decision that would lay the foundation for a global empire.

Today, Samvardhana Motherson is one of the world’s leading auto component manufacturers, with operations spanning 350 facilities in 41 countries. The company’s market capitalization now stands at an astonishing Rs 130,934 crore. Vivek Chaand Sehgal’s personal wealth has also soared, with Forbes estimating his net worth at Rs 65,446 crore.