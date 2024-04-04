Twitter
Meet man who runs Rs 17181 crore company, became billionaire after Chandrayaan-3 success, his net worth is...

He holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering with 33 years of experience in the electronic manufacturing services industry.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Apr 04, 2024, 06:01 PM IST

Many engineering graduates are now successful businessmen in India. They completed their graduation from some prestigious institutes and built billion-dollar companies. One such person is Ramesh Kunhikannan, promoter and managing director of Kaynes Technology. He is an alumnus of National Institute of Engineering (NIT) Mysore. The 60-year-old became a billionaire after the success of India's Moon mission, Chandrayaan-3.

The billionaire was recently included on the Forbes Billionaires List 2024 for the first time. According to Forbes, Kunhikannan has a real-time net worth of Rs 10000 crore as of April 4, 2024. His Kaynes Technology, whose market cap is Rs 17181 crore, is an electronics manufacturer headquartered in Mysore. Kunhikannan founded the company in 1988 and listed it in November 2022. 

Kunhikannan played a major role in Chandrayaan-3 mission by supplying electronic systems to power both the Pragyan rover and Vikram lander. The mission successfully landed on the Moon on August 23, 2023. After its success, the share values of Kaynes Technology increased significantly. Presently, Kunhikannan has 64% stake in the company whose share price was Rs 2,688 on Thursday on NSE.

Kunhikannan's wife, Savitha Ramesh, helps him run the company. She joined Kaynes Technology in 1996 and now serves as its chairperson. Kunhikannan has 33 years of experience in the electronic manufacturing services industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from NIT Mysore. Kaynes specialises in assembling printed circuit boards and supplies to 350 clients across the globe in auto, aerospace and medical industries.

READ | Meet man, one of India's richest doctors, who runs Rs 35926 crore company, his net worth is...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
