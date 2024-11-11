Zaveri had a successful career and a well-paying job at Integrated Systems Management in the United States. After excelling in lucrative positions abroad, he made the bold decision to leave his job and pursue a greater opportunity in India.

For many Indians, leaving a well-paying job at a US company is a difficult decision. The comfort, stability, and financial security these roles provide are hard to replicate. However, some individuals are motivated by a deeper purpose and the desire to make a meaningful impact in their home country. Abhijit Zaveri, the founder of Career Mosaic, has a similar story.

Zaveri had a successful career and a well-paying job at Integrated Systems Management in the United States. After excelling in lucrative positions abroad, he made the bold decision to leave his job and pursue a greater opportunity in India.

In 2002, Abhijit Zaveri founded Career Mosaic in Gujarat. The company’s mission is to offer honest and transparent guidance to students seeking opportunities for higher education abroad.

When Zaveri began his entrepreneurial journey, he encountered numerous challenges. He faced administrative obstacles, especially related to visa requirements in India, and later struggled with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, his determination and unwavering commitment to his goal allowed him to overcome these difficulties and continue moving forward.

Today, the company collaborates with top universities aiming to enter new markets, expand, and diversify their international student populations from South Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

According to a Times Now report, the company reached an impressive turnover of Rs 150 crore in the financial year 2022/2023.

