Meet man, who quit high -paying job in London, later started his own business, now runs company worth over Rs...

People who don't mind taking chances are the ones who flourish. A similar action was taken by Manish, Mithila's son. He worked as a senior officer in a large London-based company during the 2008–09 fiscal year. Even though he was paid thousands of pounds per year in London, he never felt the need to return London after visting his hometown of Madhubani. Makhana farming, which is practiced near Manish's village, has the potential to become a global brand. He decided to launch an international brand for this village product and quit his well-paying job.



Their cost ranges from merely 20 rupees to 5000 rupees. Every product is made in the Madhubani district's Arer. According to Mithila Naturals founder Manish, 150 to 200 people are currently managing their households through the company. Products from Mithila Naturals are shipped both domestically and internationally. For online shopping, go to Mithila Naturals' website.

Mithila Naturals, a company owned by Manish Anand, produces goods distinct from Makhana. Numerous products are available, such as flour, instant Makhana Kheer, cookies, natural Makhana, and Makhana shake. Mithila Naturals was the name under which the company was founded, and it has since grown into a brand with a combined revenue of 32 crores. They have provided employment to hundreds of Mithila people in addition to delivering various Makhana products both domestically and internationally.

