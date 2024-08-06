Meet man who left Apple job to build Rs 9000 crore company in just 3 years, not from IIT, IIM, owns India’s fastest....

Thereafter at 2009, he established his first venture at 21 which was named as Incone Technologies, a company working on flood management.

Numerous people aspire to secure a high-paying job in abroad and settle there. However, some rare people aren’t motivated by this, and instead choose to return to their country and create something of their own.

One such motivational success story is of Nirmit Parekh, founder and CEO of Apna, the blue-collared jobs platform that became India’s youngest and fastest billion-dollar startup.

Hailing from Mumbai, he was raised in a middle-class family and had a creative mindset since childhood, and at seven, he created a digital clock circuit.

Then at 13, he did his first programming in robotics. Later, he started pursuing his B. Tech in 2006 from Nirma Institute of Technology.

In his next venture, he founded Cruxbox, later selling it to Intel where he worked as the Director of Data Analytics for Intel in the US. Later, he finished his MBA from the renowned Stanford University Graduate School for Business in the US.

Thereafter, he started working with global tech giant - Apple in its product and strategy team for the iPhone in US.

After noticing a massive gap in the employment sector In India, Parekh made a transformational decision to leave lucrative job and return to India to establish a platform for employment in the unorganised blue-collared sector named -Apna before the Covid-19 pandemic hit. Apna is a platform that aims to connect professionals with employees to get suitable jobs.

Within just 22 months of establishment, Apna became India’s youngest and fastest unicorn company and presently, it is worth $1.1 billion i.e. Rs 9016 crore. His business idea grew rapidly at 125 per cent within 2 years. It is used by over 1.5 lakh big companies in India including Unacademy, BigBasket, Licious, WhiteHatJr, Flipkart, Shadowfax, Zomato, Delhivery, G4S Global and Burger King.