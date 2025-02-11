BUSINESS
Karsanbhai's determination and business skills drove Nirma's rapid growth, enabling him to quit his job and set up a workshop in Ahmedabad within just three years of launching his successful detergent. He built Nirma’s factory with the first loan of Rs 15,000.
Some make brands and while very few are able to make legacies that become memorable and part of people’s lifestyles for years. The story of Karsanbhai Patel and his brand Nirma redefines brands, their values and their impact on people’s lives.
Karsanbhai Khodidas Patel was born in Ruppur in Gujarat’s Patan district in 1945. His family had a farming background. He completed graduation in BSc Chemistry at the age of 21. His first job was at New Cotton Mills, Ahmedabad as a lab technician and Patel later switched to the Geology and Mining Department of the Gujarat government.
While continuing his government job in 1969, Patel started manufacturing detergent powder by mixing various detergents in his backyard. He then tried selling them door to door travelling by his bicycle. He priced his handmade detergent at Rs 3 per kg as against its powerful rivals. He named his detergent Nirma, after his daughter. It immediately gained popularity in Gujarat because of its low price and effectiveness.
With Chemistry as his education and years of experience in government companies as a lab technician taught him as much to enable him to make his own success recipe in the face of highly dominating brands like Hindustan Lever with their detergent brand, Serf.
Karsanbhai's determination and business skills drove Nirma's rapid growth, enabling him to quit his job and set up a workshop in Ahmedabad within just three years of launching his successful detergent. He built Nirma’s factory with the first loan of Rs 15,000.
In the 1970s, India's detergent market was dominated by costly multinationals. Nirma, founded by Karsanbhai Patel, disrupted the market with affordable, high-quality detergent, catchy marketing, and local employment, becoming India's largest-selling detergent within a decade.
Under Karsanbhai's leadership, Nirma diversified into soaps, cosmetics, and cement, with notable successes in edible salt and beauty soap. Despite some setbacks, Nirma now holds a significant market share in soaps (20%) and detergents (35%), cementing its position in India's consumer goods industry.
As per Forbes, Karsanbhai Patel’s net worth is valued to be approximately Rs 27,545 crore (USD 3.3 billion), as of May 2024. Under Forbes Billionaires’ List of 2024 he ranked 949.
This film was made in Rs 35 crore with no action and villain, still earned Rs 175 crore, was India's entry to Oscars
THIS startup gives whopping bonus to employees for loyalty, they get Rs...
Meet man who quit govt job to start his business, built bestselling brand, today his net worth his Rs...
Priyanka Chopra's sister-in-law Neelam Upadhyaya shares shocking photo of skin allergy from haldi: 'What on Earth?'
Mahakumbh 2025: Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant and others take holy dip at Triveni Sangam, WATCH
Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Traffic restrictions imposed in Prayagraj ahead of Maghi Purnima snan; check details
JEE Main 2025 Toppers List Released: Meet 14 candidates who scored 100 percentile this year
JEE Main Result 2025 DECLARED: Get direct link, steps to check NTA score and other details HERE
'Best way to silence...': Amitabh Bachchan praises Rohit Sharma's performance during India vs England match
SHOCKING! Noida family held under ‘digital arrest’ for 5 days, loses Rs 1 crore to cyber fraud
Meet man who started working at 12, later built Rs 53703 crore company, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif are his...
Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna shoot for Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar in Mumbai, pictures get leaked
Ranveer Allahbadia's net worth: He is one of highest-paid YouTubers, know his brands, earnings and more
Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan refused this Yash Raj film, Rishi Kapoor called it 'bakwas', movie became superhit, earned...
Why are hobby classes integral to Podar International School’s curriculum in Khopoli?
Mukesh Ambani buys Rs 6437604000 stake in THIS cricket team, not Mumbai Indians
Meet Indian-origin billionaire, Mumbai graduate who took over UAE-based multi-crore business, has Rs 48,617 crore net worth, she is...
Meet star, first Indian actress to participate in Ironman Triathlon twice; not Priyanka, Deepika, Samantha, Kareena
World's richest man Elon Musk loses Rs 789330000000 in four days, net worth slips below Rs...
'Need global standards': PM Modi pushes for AI governance at Paris AI Summit
Ashutosh Rana slams Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan-starrer Adipurush: 'Audiences will not accept...'
Digital Decay or Evolution? Rachana Shah & Rhythm Wagholikar on the Decline of Meaningful Conversation
Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: IIM Bengaluru student impresses Amitabh Bachchan, fails to win Rs 50 lakh due to...
Ahead of PM Modi-Donald Trump meet, India considers cutting tariffs on THESE items imported from US
Communication platforms are fast evolving into super apps
Mumbai Police reaches Ranveer Allahbadia's home in connection to India's Got Latent controversy
Arvind Kejriwal pictured for 1st time after Delhi loss, meets Bhagwant Mann, Punjab CM hits back at Congress, says...
Meet Indian-origin mother, who flies daily to Malaysia for work, spends Rs 28000 on travel, reason is...
Junaid Khan says Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta spent ‘ridongculous’ amount on his...
Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant's warm gesture towards kid wins internet, watch viral video
Ajith Kumar recalls 'bad crash’ ahead of Portugal race: ‘When I crashed...'
India's Got Latent episode feat Ranveer Allahbadia blocked after government orders
Samay Raina performs in Seattle, enjoys with friends amid Ranveer Allahbadia controversy
Meet actress who was ambushed by 'mean' director with kissing scene while shooting THIS Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra film
Good news for Gautam Adani as Adani stocks rally up to 4.5% due to Donald Trump's this BIG move...
Amid rumours of dissent, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal holds meeting with Punjab CM Mann, MLAs in Delhi
Woman makes 'Valentine edition parantha' for husband, netizens amused, watch viral video
How cashless treatment and telemedicine are transforming health insurance plans in India?
Salman Khan recalls near-death experience in flight, reveals Sohail Khan's reaction: ‘Everyone was...'
Amid Ranveer Allahbadia-Samay Raina row, this actress comes in support, says 'don't think they deserve to go to jail'
Top 3 astrologers of India: Newly updated list of 2025
Gautam Adani's BIG move, to invest THIS huge amount in hospitals, medical colleges in 2 cities, will partner with US-based...
A complete guide to documents needed for a personal loan
Mitolyn Reviews and Complaints - Mitolyn Supplement - Mitolyn Reviews Consumer Reports
Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan says he was made to dress up like chicken in school, says 'mujhe murgi ka...'
Muslim wedding card goes viral for THIS bizarre reason, leaves netizens amused, check here
Who is this man with PM Modi, French President Macron? Is world's youngest self-made billionaire, shaping future of AI, his net worth is...
Meet actress who was first choice for role that made Madhuri Dixit superstar, film earned more than Rs 100 crore at box office, was rejected due to..
Asha Bhosle makes SHOCKING revelation, shares why she and Lata Mangeshkar wore white: 'If we wore other colours...'
Surat: School students parade luxury cars to celebrate farewell, probe underway, watch viral video
Elon Musk offers this huge amount to buy ChatGPT maker OpenAI, Sam Altman says 'no thank you but...'
Pune: Pakistani currency note found in housing society near National Defence Academy; probe on
YouTube removes Ranveer Allahbadia's controversial video after Modi government's notice
British railway joins hands with Yash Raj Films for DDLJ musical on film's 30th anniversary, check details
Ex-Delhi Police Commissioner, IPS officer Ajai Raj Sharma dies: Who was he and what role he played in modernising police
Saif Ali Khan and his house help planned to 'go' after attacker with swords but Kareena Kapoor stopped them because..
Here's why Not Like Us singer Kendrick Lamar won't get paid for Super Bowl Halftime Show performance
Meet Samay Raina, creator of India's Got Latent, accused of promoting vulgarity, he is from...
Shillong Teer Lottery Results TODAY February 11, 2025 LIVE Updates: Check 1st, 2nd-round lucky draw winning numbers
Delhi to Panipat Namo Bharat Corridor: High-speed rail project to begin soon, check route, distance and top speed
MrBeast spends 100 hours inside Egypt's Great Pyramids of Giza, explores secret tombs, watch viral video
Meet world's richest man ever, much wealthier than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata, Musk, his net worth was...
‘Ajay Devgn hasn’t spoken to me in 18 years...': Star director makes shocking claims, says actor doesn't…
Bank Holiday February 2025: Banks to remain closed in THIS state today due to...
Remember Tum Bin actress Sandali Sinha? Actress who became an overnight sensation, then quit Bollywood; she is now...
Saif Ali Khan reveals why he took Taimur, but not Kareena Kapoor to hospital after being stabbed: ‘My wife left...'
Justin Bieber shuts down divorce rumours with Hailey Bieber with his latest Instagram post, see viral pics
Donald Trump issues BIG warning to Hamas, says 'all hell will break out' if...
Anil Ambani's RCap buy: Hinduja Group firm set to acquire debt-ridden Reliance Capital by THIS date
Meet man, MBA graduate from Harvard, who leads one of world’s big tech firms as CEO, he is...
Delhi-Dehradun Expressway opens, check travel time, toll fee and more
Meet Bihar’s first female IPS officer, who was married at 19, later separated from her husband, then cracked UPSC exam
Happy Promise Day 2025: Heartwarming wishes, quotes, WhatsApp messages and more to share with your special one
What happens during Snow Moon and when does it appear? Check dates and when to see
Sanam Teri Kasam, Interstellar re-releases beat new films Loveyapa, Badass Ravikumar at box office in opening weekend
‘RBI’s gold buying is...’: FM Nirmala Sitharaman talks about rising gold reserves by central bank
'Come up with USD 30 billion or...': JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon reveals how he pulled off 6 months' work in 48 hrs
This singer has cancelled podcast with Ranveer Allahbadia amid India's Got Latent row: 'Aap Sanatan Dharma ko...'
Pakistani actress Hania Aamir waits for Rakhi Sawant at Karachi airport, netizens ask her 'kya majboori hai aapki'
Meet the Muslim king all set to challenge Donald Trump over Gaza, he is from...
Meet actor, who says Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth cannot act, slams their 'stylised acting', worked with them in...
IND vs PAK: Harbhajan Singh 'clashes' with Shoaib Akhtar ahead of Champions Trophy, WATCH viral video here
Ranveer Allahbadia’s viral joke on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent was stolen! The original was...
THIS Indian billionaire carries coffin of his employee, netizens call him ‘true leader’
Days after Jeet Adani-Diva Shah's marriage, Gautam Adani set to spend Rs 6000 crore on...
'Please let me stay the night:' Female trainee asked to leave Infosys premises at 6 pm even after...
Auto driver’s son studies at IIT, but luxury hotel refuses his auto's entry, billionaire calls it...
Who is Kuldeep Sharma? Ex-IPS gets three-month jail term in...
Meet woman, who lived in village, later got job at Amazon, now working in US as...
BeerBiceps Ranveer Allahbadia's controversial comment on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent: Devendra Fadnavis says...
Beef Biryani Row Explained: Police file FIR day after incident at AMU; here's what happened
Meet Anant Ahuja, Sonam Kapoor's brother-in-law who reportedly got Rs 6.56 cr by USAID
BIG move by Mukesh Ambani, launches Rs 10 product with former cricket star, it is...
Car gets stuck in wheat field in the dead of night, know what Google Maps error caused later
'Thappad khata mujhse...': Roadies XX contestant holds Rhea Chakraborty's hand for a task, actress loses calm
The Chabahar Puzzle: India’s Connectivity Dreams in US-Iran Turmoil
Delhi: Girls showcase their skills, strength in netball, Aali and Lal Kuan emerge winners
Elon Musk reacts to UK MP’s demand to replace 'Bengali' signboard at London Station, check here
Anupam Mittal's unique gift to Gautam Adani's son Jeet Adani will leave you in splits
Ananya Panday misses her 'little koala baby' nephew River, shares adorable photos with Alanna Panday's son