Meet man whose journey began from being a software engineer to a billionaire venture capitalist highlights his success in backing top companies like Lyft, Twitter, and OpenAI.

Walter Kortschak’s journey from dreaming of becoming a software engineer to becoming one of the most successful venture capital investors is a remarkable story of dedication and adaptability. Born in Canada to an Austrian father and an American mother, Kortschak spent much of his childhood in Geneva, Switzerland, where his father worked for DuPont. He later pursued his passion for software engineering, earning a bachelor’s degree from Oregon State University and a master’s from the prestigious California Institute of Technology (Caltech).

Kortschak’s professional journey began in 1982 at a computer graphics startup. However, he soon shifted gears toward venture capital. In 1985, he became one of two “Venture Fellows” at UCLA, where he interned at Crosspoint Venture Partners. His hard work paid off, and he joined Crosspoint full-time in 1986 despite limited opportunities in the venture capital field at the time.

In 1989, Kortschak moved to Summit Partners, where he made a lasting impact over two decades. His contributions to the firm’s growth earned him a spot on Forbes’ prestigious Midas List, which recognizes top venture capital investors, from 2005 to 2009.

By 2010, Kortschak transitioned to an advisory role at Summit as the firm’s assets soared to USD 5 billion. He then returned to his roots in early-stage investing through Firestreak Ventures and Kortschak Investments. Through these ventures, he supported groundbreaking companies like Lyft, Twitter, Robinhood, OpenAI, and Anthropic, aligning his work with the rapidly evolving tech landscape.

Kortschak’s success has brought him immense wealth, with assets valued at an estimated USD 1.6 billion (approximately Rs 13,420 crore). He owns homes in Aspen, London, and a nearly 3,000-acre estate in Kauai, Hawaii—part of which was used to film Jurassic Park.

His career represents a full-circle journey, showcasing his ability to adapt and thrive in the ever-changing world of technology and venture capital.