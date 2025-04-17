Natarajan Chandrasekaran’s inspiring journey from a village in Tamil Nadu to becoming the Chairman of Tata Sons showcases his rise through hard work, vision, and transformative leadership.

When you think of Natarajan Chandrasekaran, or “Chandra” as he’s fondly called, you imagine a soft-spoken, humble man steering the ship of one of India’s biggest business groups — the Tata Group. But behind this quiet exterior lies a story filled with determination, hard work, and a dream that took him from a small village in Tamil Nadu to the topmost corporate position in India. His journey isn’t just about business, it’s a real-life success story that shows how far focus and passion can take you.

Early Life: From Fields to Computers

Chandrasekaran was born in 1963 in Mohanur, a tiny village in Tamil Nadu's Namakkal district. His family was involved in farming, and he spent his early years surrounded by agricultural life. Yet, his mind was curious about technology, especially computers, a field that was still new in India at the time.

After finishing school at a local government school, he went on to pursue Applied Sciences at Coimbatore Institute of Technology. He then completed his Master’s in Computer Applications (MCA) from the Regional Engineering College in Tiruchirappalli. Though his background was far from corporate boardrooms, his ambition was strong.

Career: Climbing the Ranks at TCS

In 1987, Chandrasekaran joined Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) as an intern — a small role in a big company. But what followed was a journey of rapid growth. With his intelligence and dedication, he impressed the company’s leadership and became the Chief Operating Officer (COO) in 2007.

Just two years later, in 2009, he was named the CEO of TCS at just 46 years old — one of the youngest ever to hold such a position in the Tata Group. Under his leadership, TCS grew significantly and became one of the top IT service providers in the world.

In 2017, Chandrasekaran became the Chairman of Tata Sons, making history as the first person outside the Tata family to take the top job. He replaced Ratan Tata and has since led the group with great success.

Transforming the Tata Group

Under his leadership, the Tata Group saw a massive increase in both revenue and profits. Between 2017 and 2022, the company’s consolidated profits jumped from Rs 36,728 crore to Rs 64,267 crore. Revenue also grew from Rs 6.37 lakh crore to Rs 9.44 lakh crore.

Chandrasekaran focused on expanding into global markets and embracing digital transformation. He also ensured that Tata continued to maintain its ethical values and reputation for doing business the right way.

Salary and Lifestyle

In terms of earnings, Chandrasekaran is now India’s highest-paid corporate executive. His salary grew from Rs 65 crore in 2019 to Rs 109 crore in 2021–22. In FY24, he received a 20% hike, taking his total earnings to Rs 135.3 crore, with Rs 121.5 crore coming from commission on Tata Sons' profits.

He also lives a luxurious life. In 2022, he bought a Rs 98 crore duplex apartment in Mumbai’s high-end 33 South building, near Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia. The duplex spans 6,000 square feet and had been leased by his family for five years before they purchased it.

Family and Personal Life

Despite his wealth and fame, Chandrasekaran remains a grounded and family-oriented man. He is married to Lalitha and has a son named Pranav. The family prefers to stay away from the spotlight and live a relatively private life.

Net Worth and Legacy

Chandrasekaran’s estimated net worth is around USD 100 million (Rs 855 crore). He is admired not just for his professional success but for the values he represents — integrity, discipline, and humility.

A fun fact: under his leadership, TCS was one of the first Indian companies to adopt Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to improve its operations.

Conclusion

N Chandrasekaran’s story — from a village boy in Tamil Nadu to the Chairman of Tata Sons — is more than just a business tale. It’s a story of hope and inspiration for millions of young people. His journey proves that no matter where you start, with hard work, focus, and the right mindset, you can reach incredible heights.