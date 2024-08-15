Meet man who owns Rs 1.10 lakh crore business empire, drives Rs 6 lakh car, has no mobile phone, he earned money by...

In a world where wealth often comes hand in hand with lavish lifestyles, the story of Rama Murthy Thyagarajan stands as an enigma. Imagine a billionaire, the founder of a ₹1.10 lakh crore empire, who shuns luxury, lives in a modest home, and drives a car worth just ₹6 lakhs. Even more intriguing, this tycoon doesn’t own a mobile phone, choosing instead to lead a life of remarkable simplicity.

Rama Murthy Thyagarajan, a name unknown to many, is the mastermind behind the Shriram Group, a financial giant he established in the 1960s. What started as a chit fund company has today blossomed into a behemoth, with Shriram Finance alone boasting a market cap of ₹1.10 lakh crores. But how did Thyagarajan achieve such success?

The secret lies in his unique approach to finance. Thyagarajan began by working in an insurance company, but he soon realised that traditional banks were ignoring a significant segment of the population—truck drivers and other low-income individuals. Seeing an opportunity, he started offering loans to these overlooked groups, focusing on financing commercial vehicles. By paying attention to the needs of these underserved communities, he created a new market, and his company grew rapidly.

Despite his immense wealth, Thyagarajan’s lifestyle remains a testament to his humility. He continues to drive a ₹6 lakh car and avoids the trappings of modern technology, preferring to stay away from the limelight. In a surprising move, he even sold his stake in a $750 million company, dedicating the proceeds to a trust, further demonstrating his commitment to simplicity and philanthropy.

Rama Murthy Thyagarajan’s story is a powerful reminder that true success isn’t measured by material possessions but by the impact one has on others. His life is a lesson in modesty, integrity, and the power of unconventional thinking.