Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Kolkata rape-murder case: RG Kar hospital ex-principal Sandip Ghosh, one SHO sent to CBI custody till...

Nipah virus: 24-year-old succumbs to virus in Kerala, all close contacts isolated

Gautam Adani beats rivals, wins bid to supply 6600 MW of electricity to...

'Was told to die by suicide': Paralympic gold medallist Navdeep Singh recalls harrowing past

Meet man, who owns private jets, Rs 5000 crore house in Mumbai, not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani, he is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Nipah virus: 24-year-old succumbs to virus in Kerala, all close contacts isolated

Nipah virus: 24-year-old succumbs to virus in Kerala, all close contacts isolated

Gautam Adani beats rivals, wins bid to supply 6600 MW of electricity to...

Gautam Adani beats rivals, wins bid to supply 6600 MW of electricity to...

'Was told to die by suicide': Paralympic gold medallist Navdeep Singh recalls harrowing past

'Was told to die by suicide': Paralympic gold medallist Navdeep Singh recalls harrowing past

Diabetes: Night-time habits to reduce blood sugar levels instantly

Diabetes: Night-time habits to reduce blood sugar levels instantly

8 superfoods that help prevent heart blockages

8 superfoods that help prevent heart blockages

9 Indian films that led to violent protests

9 Indian films that led to violent protests

Video: PM Modi ने घर आई 'दीपज्योति' पर खूब लुटाया प्यार, जानें कौन है यह मेहमान 

Video: PM Modi ने घर आई 'दीपज्योति' पर खूब लुटाया प्यार, जानें कौन है यह मेहमान 

Bengaluru में Swiggy Boy को नहीं आती थी कन्नड़, महिला ने किया 'पाकिस्तान' कमेंट तो हो गया बवाल

Bengaluru में Swiggy Boy को नहीं आती थी कन्नड़, महिला ने किया 'पाकिस्तान' कमेंट तो हो गया बवाल

Jodhpur के लड़के से शादी करने आया रूस का एंड्रयू, Jaipur में अनूठी 'रिंग सेरेमनी' की कहानी पढ़कर चौंक जाएंगे

Jodhpur के लड़के से शादी करने आया रूस का एंड्रयू, Jaipur में अनूठी 'रिंग सेरेमनी' की कहानी पढ़कर चौंक जाएंगे

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
WAGs of Indian cricketers and their professions

WAGs of Indian cricketers and their professions

This actress, Madhuri Dixit’s rival, starred in Yash Chopra’s ‘biggest gamble of his life’, saved him from bankruptcy

This actress, Madhuri Dixit’s rival, starred in Yash Chopra’s ‘biggest gamble of his life’, saved him from bankruptcy

Meet Ludhiana's richest man with net worth of Rs 13280 crore, he is..

Meet Ludhiana's richest man with net worth of Rs 13280 crore, he is..

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

This actress, Madhuri Dixit’s rival, starred in Yash Chopra’s ‘biggest gamble of his life’, saved him from bankruptcy

This actress, Madhuri Dixit’s rival, starred in Yash Chopra’s ‘biggest gamble of his life’, saved him from bankruptcy

This expensive film rejected by Deepika Padukone, gave Katrina Kaif her biggest blockbuster

This expensive film rejected by Deepika Padukone, gave Katrina Kaif her biggest blockbuster

Diljit Dosanjh’s manager Sonali Singh reveals his US concert generated revenue of Rs 234 crore: 'One ticket sold for...'

Diljit Dosanjh’s manager Sonali Singh reveals his US concert generated revenue of Rs 234 crore: 'One ticket sold for...'

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man, who owns private jets, Rs 5000 crore house in Mumbai, not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani, he is...

Despite his business struggles, Anil Ambani's current net worth stands at approximately $29.9 million (Rs 249 crore), according to The Times of India,

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Sep 15, 2024, 06:38 PM IST

Meet man, who owns private jets, Rs 5000 crore house in Mumbai, not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani, he is...
(Image source: X)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In 2008, Anil Ambani was ranked the sixth-richest person in the world, even surpassing his elder brother, Mukesh Ambani. At the time, he was chairman and managing director of the Reliance Group (also known as Reliance ADA Group) and had a net worth of $42 billion (approximately Rs 350 crore today), according to Forbes. Reliance Group was formed in 2006 after a split from Reliance Industries, with Anil Ambani leading several publicly traded companies like Reliance Capital, Reliance Infrastructure, Reliance Power, and Reliance Communications. He was credited with overseeing India’s largest IPO (Reliance Power), which was fully subscribed in less than a minute. He also made strides in the entertainment industry, acquiring a majority stake in Adlabs Films and partnering with Steven Spielberg's DreamWorks in a $1.2 billion joint venture.

By February 2020, however, Anil Ambani declared bankruptcy. Already embroiled in legal disputes, he reported his net worth as zero due to mounting liabilities. By December of that year, Reliance Capital Limited (RCL) reported that the company faced an outstanding debt of Rs 20,379.71 crore.

The situation began to improve when his sons, Jai Anmol and Jai Anshul Ambani, took over operations. Under their leadership, the company saw a resurgence, with Reliance Power’s stock price rising significantly and Japan’s Nippon making major investments in Reliance Capital.

Despite his business struggles, Anil Ambani's current net worth stands at approximately $29.9 million (Rs 249 crore), according to The Times of India, while his company’s market value is Rs 10,759 crore, as reported by DNA. Married to former Bollywood actress Tina Munim since 1991, Anil Ambani maintains a luxurious lifestyle, owning a grand 17-storey home in Mumbai’s exclusive Pali Hill area, a private jet worth Rs 311 crore, and a collection of high-end cars.

Their home, called "Abode," spans 16,000 square feet and features a rooftop helipad, an open swimming pool, expansive terrace gardens, multiple gyms, garages, and a dedicated floor for each Ambani child. The property offers breathtaking views of the Mumbai skyline and boasts lavish interiors designed by international architects. Anil and Tina Ambani live there with their two sons and daughter-in-law, Krisha Shah.

In addition to their home, the couple owns a Bombardier Global Express XRS private jet, valued at Rs 311 crore. The jet has a range of 6,390 nautical miles and offers three separate cabin zones. Their luxury car collection includes a Rolls Royce Phantom (Rs 3.5 crore), a Lexus SUV, an Audi Q7 (Rs 88-97 lakhs), and a Mercedes GLK350 (Rs 77 lakhs).

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Sorry to Indians, but if I were selector...': Ex-PAK cricketer lambasts Shreyas Iyer's performance in Duleep Trophy

'Sorry to Indians, but if I were selector...': Ex-PAK cricketer lambasts Shreyas Iyer's performance in Duleep Trophy

Meet actress who became overnight star after debut, was betrayed in love, got married secretly, battled cancer, now..

Meet actress who became overnight star after debut, was betrayed in love, got married secretly, battled cancer, now..

Anil Ambani's company explores entry into EV market, hires former BYD executive for...

Anil Ambani's company explores entry into EV market, hires former BYD executive for...

Arvind Kejriwal to resign as Delhi CM: Here are top contenders to replace AAP chief

Arvind Kejriwal to resign as Delhi CM: Here are top contenders to replace AAP chief

Sunny Deol, Dimple Kapadia's co-star Sujata Mehta talks about their rumoured affair: 'Both of them were close...'

Sunny Deol, Dimple Kapadia's co-star Sujata Mehta talks about their rumoured affair: 'Both of them were close...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

WAGs of Indian cricketers and their professions

WAGs of Indian cricketers and their professions

This actress, Madhuri Dixit’s rival, starred in Yash Chopra’s ‘biggest gamble of his life’, saved him from bankruptcy

This actress, Madhuri Dixit’s rival, starred in Yash Chopra’s ‘biggest gamble of his life’, saved him from bankruptcy

Meet Ludhiana's richest man with net worth of Rs 13280 crore, he is..

Meet Ludhiana's richest man with net worth of Rs 13280 crore, he is..

Meet Ludhiyana's richest man with net worth of Rs 13280 crore, he is...

Meet Ludhiyana's richest man with net worth of Rs 13280 crore, he is...

Meet man who once worked as a stone breaker, borrowed ration, then cracked PSC exam, now posted as...

Meet man who once worked as a stone breaker, borrowed ration, then cracked PSC exam, now posted as...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement