Meet man, who owns private jets, Rs 5000 crore house in Mumbai, not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani, he is...

In 2008, Anil Ambani was ranked the sixth-richest person in the world, even surpassing his elder brother, Mukesh Ambani. At the time, he was chairman and managing director of the Reliance Group (also known as Reliance ADA Group) and had a net worth of $42 billion (approximately Rs 350 crore today), according to Forbes. Reliance Group was formed in 2006 after a split from Reliance Industries, with Anil Ambani leading several publicly traded companies like Reliance Capital, Reliance Infrastructure, Reliance Power, and Reliance Communications. He was credited with overseeing India’s largest IPO (Reliance Power), which was fully subscribed in less than a minute. He also made strides in the entertainment industry, acquiring a majority stake in Adlabs Films and partnering with Steven Spielberg's DreamWorks in a $1.2 billion joint venture.

By February 2020, however, Anil Ambani declared bankruptcy. Already embroiled in legal disputes, he reported his net worth as zero due to mounting liabilities. By December of that year, Reliance Capital Limited (RCL) reported that the company faced an outstanding debt of Rs 20,379.71 crore.

The situation began to improve when his sons, Jai Anmol and Jai Anshul Ambani, took over operations. Under their leadership, the company saw a resurgence, with Reliance Power’s stock price rising significantly and Japan’s Nippon making major investments in Reliance Capital.

Despite his business struggles, Anil Ambani's current net worth stands at approximately $29.9 million (Rs 249 crore), according to The Times of India, while his company’s market value is Rs 10,759 crore, as reported by DNA. Married to former Bollywood actress Tina Munim since 1991, Anil Ambani maintains a luxurious lifestyle, owning a grand 17-storey home in Mumbai’s exclusive Pali Hill area, a private jet worth Rs 311 crore, and a collection of high-end cars.

Their home, called "Abode," spans 16,000 square feet and features a rooftop helipad, an open swimming pool, expansive terrace gardens, multiple gyms, garages, and a dedicated floor for each Ambani child. The property offers breathtaking views of the Mumbai skyline and boasts lavish interiors designed by international architects. Anil and Tina Ambani live there with their two sons and daughter-in-law, Krisha Shah.

In addition to their home, the couple owns a Bombardier Global Express XRS private jet, valued at Rs 311 crore. The jet has a range of 6,390 nautical miles and offers three separate cabin zones. Their luxury car collection includes a Rolls Royce Phantom (Rs 3.5 crore), a Lexus SUV, an Audi Q7 (Rs 88-97 lakhs), and a Mercedes GLK350 (Rs 77 lakhs).