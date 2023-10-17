Meet man who owns palatial villas where Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma married, per night cost is…

Star couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot far away from the country in the romantic destination of Tuscany in Italy with an 800 year old history.

Star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma got married nearly six years ago in one of the most covered wedding ceremonies. Dubbed ‘Virushka’, the celebrity couple tied the knot far away from the country in the romantic destination of Tuscany in Italy. Virat and Anushka were already dating for several years before they wed on December 11, 2017. The venue was the picturesque 800-year-old heritage estate called Borgo Finocchieto.

The six-acre property has five ultra luxurious villas that can house up to 44 guests. The estate also lies on a historic path in European history. The village has been on the Italian map since 1318. By the 1900s, it had fallen from its glory and was used by 21 rural families, housed cattle and a tractor shed. However, American diplomat and lawyer John R Phillips decided to buy the estate and return it back to its historic glory.

Phillips acquired the property in 2001 and embarked on an 8-year renovation project to give birth to the modern marvel that has even hosted former US President Barack Obama and First Lady Michele Obama. Phillips was also the US Ambassador to Italy between 2013 and 2017. The estate offers a total of 22 bedrooms, a formal dining room, outdoor terrace dining, massive living room with grand piano, bar, library, wine tasting room, 60-foot swimming pool, spa, tennis and basketball court, piazza and a 70-people ballroom.

At the time of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s 3-day wedding event, it was reported that the Borgo Finocchieto’s per night cost reached around Rs 13.5 lakh. As per latest reports, the property's per week price ranges from Rs 55 lakh to Rs 1 crore 26 lakh (Euros 63,070-144,000).