Meet man who owns India's costliest apartment, it's not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani

Mumbai's luxury real estate, a record-breaking transaction quietly took place, setting tongues wagging across the nation's elite. The purchaser? A man whose name is synonymous with a global contraceptive empire—JP Taparia. But who exactly is this man, and what drove him to make the most expensive residential purchase in India’s history?

Until the 1990s, JP Taparia was a key figure in his extended family's hand tool and engineering business. But it wasn't until he struck out on his own with Famy Care that his true entrepreneurial spirit shone. Famy Care has since become one of the world's leading manufacturers of female oral contraceptives, with a staggering 15% of women globally who use contraceptive pills relying on Famy Care's products.

But the Taparias' empire doesn’t stop at contraceptives. They are also the largest global producers of copper, a testament to their diverse industrial interests. This success has propelled the Taparia family into the upper echelons of India’s wealthiest, allowing them to make an eye-watering purchase in one of the country’s most exclusive locales.

JP Taparia's latest acquisition, a sprawling 27,160-square-foot triplex in Mumbai’s Malabar Hills, has shattered records. This luxury property, purchased from the renowned Lodha Group, is a symbol of the family's astronomical success. With a paid stamp duty of Rs 19.07 crore ($2.3 million), this deal has surpassed all previous transactions in India’s luxury real estate market.

Located on Walkeshwar Road, just a stone’s throw from the governor's estate, the apartment's strategic and luxurious location is the cherry on top. Malabar Hills, long home to industrial magnates and high-net-worth individuals, has now welcomed the Taparias into its fold, further cementing their status as one of India’s most affluent families.