Meet man who owns football team, gold-furnished hotel, Rs 5163 crore yacht, not richer than Mukesh Ambani, Adani

Delhi-NCR news: Bomb threat in Noida's DLF Mall of India, movie stopped midway, people evacuated

Meet man, left high profile job abroad to became a farmer, now fulfilling his childhood hobby, his yearly income is...

Namma Metro Phase 3: Big update on Bengaluru Metro Rail Project, Orange Line to start by...

IIFM Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Parvathy, Arjun Mathur, Nimisha Sajayan bag acting prizes; 12th Fail, Kohrra win big

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat receives grand welcome in Delhi after returning from Paris, watch video

Meet man, left high profile job abroad to became a farmer, now fulfilling his childhood hobby, his yearly income is...

Namma Metro Phase 3: Big update on Bengaluru Metro Rail Project, Orange Line to start by...

Indian colleges that Google prefers for hiring other than IITs

7 breathtaking images of space by NASA

Diabetes: Fruits that can raise blood sugar levels

9 must-watch Bollywood romantic films with tragic endings

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

इस गांव के बच्चों ने पहली बार देखा ड्रोन, डर कर करने लगे ऐसी हरकतें, देखें ये Drone Video

Viral Video: टीचर के इस अंदाज के फैन हुए गुलजार, वायरल हुआ बच्चों को पढ़ाने का तरीका

Indian colleges that Google prefers for hiring other than IITs

Five biggest controversies of Paris Olympics 2024

This film had no stars, was rejected by Rishi Kapoor, had no buyers, was stuck for years, became sleeper hit, earned...

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Bengali Film Actors Join Protesting Doctors Day After Mob Vandalize Hospital

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Angry Medical Students Raise Their Voices, Question System, Demand Justice

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Silence' On Doctor's Murder

IIFM Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Parvathy, Arjun Mathur, Nimisha Sajayan bag acting prizes; 12th Fail, Kohrra win big

Kalki 2898 AD OTT release: Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika's blockbuster to stream on two platforms; know why

Vedaa box office collection day 2: John Abraham, Sharvari's actioner suffers big drop on Friday, collects...

Business

Business

Meet man who owns football team, gold-furnished hotel, Rs 5163 crore yacht, not richer than Mukesh Ambani, Adani

In 2016, Sheikh Mansour acquired a lavish Spanish estate for around £42 million (approximately Rs 433 crore), spread over 20,000 acres, as reported by Mirror.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Aug 16, 2024, 12:10 PM IST

Meet man who owns football team, gold-furnished hotel, Rs 5163 crore yacht, not richer than Mukesh Ambani, Adani
Manchester City F.C.'s consistent success on the field is matched by the achievements of their owner, Sheikh Mansour, who has become one of the most successful football club owners in history. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a member of the UAE's ruling family (House of Nahyan), has an estimated net worth of $30 billion (around Rs 24,866 crore), according to Celebrity Net Worth. As the owner of the Abu Dhabi United Group (ADUG), the investment firm that acquired Manchester City F.C. in September 2008, Sheikh Mansour also serves as the Vice-President and Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE.

In 2016, Sheikh Mansour acquired a lavish Spanish estate for around £42 million (approximately Rs 433 crore), spread over 20,000 acres, as reported by Mirror. His wealth, collectively estimated at around £560 billion (approximately Rs 5,78,198 crore), includes ownership of the luxurious Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi. This opulent property features 394 rooms, including 22 suites adorned with gold furnishings. For context, scenes from the Hollywood movie "Fast and Furious 7" were filmed at this hotel.

In 2022, Sheikh Mansour purchased a 525-foot mega-yacht named "Blue," a nod to Manchester City F.C. The yacht, valued at £500 million (approximately Rs 5,163 crore), is equipped with 40 cabins, a lavish swimming pool, a club, two helipads, and multiple entertainment decks. Previously, in 2014, he loaned his former mega-yacht to actor Leonardo DiCaprio for a private party.

Sheikh Mansour boasts an impressive collection of luxury cars, including five Bugatti Veyrons and a Porsche 911 GT1, valued at around £3 million.

Sheikh Mansour has diversified his investments across nearly 50 companies worldwide, as reported by The Sun. His portfolio includes stakes in companies such as Ferrari, Virgin Galactic, and Daimler AG (Mercedes). Additionally, his investment firm has interests in several football clubs, including Melbourne City FC, Yokohama F. Marinos, New York City FC, Girona FC, and Club Atlético Torque.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Joe Biden, Kamala Harris make first joint appearance since former's exit from US presidential race

iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max: Leaked design, launch date, battery, price in India, and other details

Independence Day 2024: Man’s heartfelt guitar and harmonica rendition of National Anthem impresses the internet

Meet woman, who left high-paying job to run her father's business, now leads Rs 9000 crore company, she is...

How Akshay Kumar's impactful cameo in Stree 2 sets him up as the 'Thanos of Maddock Universe'

Indian colleges that Google prefers for hiring other than IITs

Five biggest controversies of Paris Olympics 2024

This film had no stars, was rejected by Rishi Kapoor, had no buyers, was stuck for years, became sleeper hit, earned...

Raksha Bandhan 2024: 5 thoughtful gift ideas for your sisters to make them feel special

In pics: 5 underrated places you must visit in Shimla

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

