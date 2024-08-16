Meet man who owns football team, gold-furnished hotel, Rs 5163 crore yacht, not richer than Mukesh Ambani, Adani

In 2016, Sheikh Mansour acquired a lavish Spanish estate for around £42 million (approximately Rs 433 crore), spread over 20,000 acres, as reported by Mirror.

Manchester City F.C.'s consistent success on the field is matched by the achievements of their owner, Sheikh Mansour, who has become one of the most successful football club owners in history. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a member of the UAE's ruling family (House of Nahyan), has an estimated net worth of $30 billion (around Rs 24,866 crore), according to Celebrity Net Worth. As the owner of the Abu Dhabi United Group (ADUG), the investment firm that acquired Manchester City F.C. in September 2008, Sheikh Mansour also serves as the Vice-President and Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE.

In 2016, Sheikh Mansour acquired a lavish Spanish estate for around £42 million (approximately Rs 433 crore), spread over 20,000 acres, as reported by Mirror. His wealth, collectively estimated at around £560 billion (approximately Rs 5,78,198 crore), includes ownership of the luxurious Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi. This opulent property features 394 rooms, including 22 suites adorned with gold furnishings. For context, scenes from the Hollywood movie "Fast and Furious 7" were filmed at this hotel.

In 2022, Sheikh Mansour purchased a 525-foot mega-yacht named "Blue," a nod to Manchester City F.C. The yacht, valued at £500 million (approximately Rs 5,163 crore), is equipped with 40 cabins, a lavish swimming pool, a club, two helipads, and multiple entertainment decks. Previously, in 2014, he loaned his former mega-yacht to actor Leonardo DiCaprio for a private party.

Sheikh Mansour boasts an impressive collection of luxury cars, including five Bugatti Veyrons and a Porsche 911 GT1, valued at around £3 million.

Sheikh Mansour has diversified his investments across nearly 50 companies worldwide, as reported by The Sun. His portfolio includes stakes in companies such as Ferrari, Virgin Galactic, and Daimler AG (Mercedes). Additionally, his investment firm has interests in several football clubs, including Melbourne City FC, Yokohama F. Marinos, New York City FC, Girona FC, and Club Atlético Torque.