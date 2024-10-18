Dr. Prathap C. Reddy continues to work at age 91 driving India's healthcare transformation with his vision.

At 10 a.m. in Chennai, 91-year-old Dr. Prathap C. Reddy steps into his office, ready to continue his work overseeing a large medical empire. Unlike many others his age, Dr. Reddy is not slowing down; he maintains a six-day workweek, beginning his day at 10 a.m. and wrapping up at 5 p.m. His commitment to his work and his youthful energy are truly remarkable, especially for someone in their 90s.

Dr. Prathap C. Reddy is the founder of Apollo Hospitals, one of India's leading healthcare institutions. With a net worth of Rs 28,220 crore, he is considered one of the country's most inspiring business figures. His journey started in Chennai, where he completed his medical degree (MBBS) at Stanley Medical College. He later moved to the United States to train as a cardiologist. However, a letter from his father in the early 1970s changed his life’s direction, prompting him to return to India to make a difference in healthcare.

In 1979, a tragic incident deeply affected Dr. Reddy. A patient in India, who needed urgent cardiac surgery, couldn’t afford to travel abroad for treatment and lost their life. This incident highlighted the lack of advanced medical facilities in India and sparked Dr. Reddy’s resolve to bring world-class healthcare to the country. With support from the government and the then Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi, he founded Apollo Hospitals in Chennai. It was a groundbreaking move that aimed to offer high-quality cardiac care and other medical services right in India.

Since then, Apollo Hospitals has grown immensely. Today, it is a well-known name in the healthcare industry, boasting 71 hospitals, 5,000 pharmacy outlets, 291 primary care clinics, a digital health portal, and a diagnostic network. The company has a market capitalization exceeding Rs 70,000 crore, with the Reddy family holding a 29.3% share in the company. His four daughters—Preetha, Suneeta, Shobana, and Sangita—are actively involved in running the business.

Dr. Reddy is not only focused on the present but also looking ahead to the future. He is paving the way for the third generation to take on leadership roles in the company. Nine out of his ten grandchildren are already involved in the business, and he is carefully guiding them to ensure a smooth leadership transition.

Despite all his achievements, Dr. Reddy remains humble. He believes that success should inspire people to do more for the nation. "Success should make us humble and inspire us to do more for the country," he shared in an interview with Business Today. His story is not just about personal success; it is also about revolutionizing healthcare in India and making quality medical services accessible to millions.

Dr. Prathap C. Reddy’s life and dedication to his work are a powerful example of the impact that vision, hard work, and humility can have. His legacy is not only in the hospitals he built but also in the lives he touched, inspiring many to dream big and aim high in their pursuits.